Maghi Purnima rush: UP CM orders Basant Panchami-like crowd control plan

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Feb 11, 2025 05:08 AM IST

"The arrangements should be finalised in advance with a proper checklist. The focus should be on making the transition hassle-free for Kalpvasis while ensuring that other visitors continue to have a smooth experience," the CM said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to implement a crowd management and security plan for Maghi Purnima (February 12) similar to the one followed during the Basant Panchami (February 3) snan. Reviewing preparations in Prayagraj on Monday, he stressed the need for seamless arrangements as over 10 lakhs Kalpvasis prepare to leave the mela area after their month-long stay at Sangam.

CM Yogi said that traffic management should be well-planned so that no one faces difficulties. (Sourced)
CM Yogi said that traffic management should be well-planned so that no one faces difficulties. (Sourced)

During his visit to Mahakumbh Nagar to welcome President Droupadi Murmu, the CM met Mela officers and instructed them to deploy police personnel in the same pattern as Basant Panchami to ensure smooth movement for both departing and incoming devotees. He said that traffic management should be well-planned so that no one faces difficulties.

“The arrangements should be finalised in advance with a proper checklist. The focus should be on making the transition hassle-free for Kalpvasis while ensuring that other visitors continue to have a smooth experience,” the CM said.

He directed divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Mahakumbh DM Vijay Kiran Anand, and Prayagraj district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar to coordinate efforts for a well-structured plan across Mahakumbh Nagar and the district. Mahakumbh DM Anand assured that all teams are working in sync to ensure a well-organised Maghi Purnima bathing festival.

Follow Us On