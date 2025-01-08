Mahakumbh of researchers: Data scientists make bee-line for fair to record whys, wherefores

Over its 45-day course, Mahakumbh-2025 - held at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna (and the mythical Saraswati) - is expected to attract 300 to 400 million people from India and abroad, the state government estimates. The Chhavni Pravesh procession in progress in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

This gathering of diverse people, bound by faith, but coming from different classes of society - both Indian and foreign - presents a unique opportunity for statisticians, data scientists and researchers - both Indian and foreign - to collate this information.

Indeed, from the confluence of faith will flow streams of knowledge and information as these scholars from almost two dozen institutions from India and abroad will approach the Mahakumbh from stand-points of anthropological studies, economic, socio-cultural issues to technology, environment, urban planning, transport and many more.

Top universities

Leading institutions are involved in this research. One of the top universities of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will focus on the socio-cultural manifestations and the economic impact of the Mahakumbh. Delhi University will study the fair’s philosophical and unifying dimensions, including the collective consciousness, ritual practices, and national identity.

Our own Lucknow University will undertake an anthropological study of pilgrimage and sacred geography, mapping the transient metropolis created by the Kumbh Mela. Ahmedabad University will study the event through ethnographic accounts. Additionally, several international universities have been invited to contribute to studies on various aspects of the Kumbh.

The IIMs

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will focus on identifying best practices in strategic planning and management strategies for the efficient organisation of the event.

IIM Ahmedabad will study the multifaceted impacts of the Mahakumbh, religious rituals to its broader societal effects.

IIM Lucknow will also study best practices in strategic planning and management strategies for efficient organisation of Mahakumbh.

Prof Suresh K Jakhar, chairperson, PGP, IIM Lucknow said, “The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is not just the world’s largest human gathering, it is a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage, spiritual ethos, and organisational prowess. At IIM Lucknow, we are honoured to undertake this landmark research initiative aimed at analysing best practices in strategic planning, management, and socio-cultural impacts of the event. This study will not only provide actionable insights for managing large-scale events but also highlight the integral role of technological advancements, stakeholder collaboration, and cultural nationalism. Our endeavour is to create a blueprint that can be replicated globally for similar initiatives while preserving the sanctity and significance of such occasions.”

Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore said, “The research proposal seeks to comprehensively study the collective participation in Mahakumbh 2025 and how it shapes individual and social experiences. In-depth multi-method studies will investigate the impact of collective participation on individual and social well-being and a sense of shared identity. The study will highlight the role of demographics (such as age, gender,

religion, education, occupation, caste, socio-economic status, region, attendee’s status & goal, etc.) and psycho-social variables (religiosity, ritualistic involvement, meaning of participation, collective self-realisation, personality correlates, affective attachment, crowd experience and so on) in defining the impact of participation in Maha Kumbh 2025. The research will explore the nuanced dynamics of cultural diversity at the Mela and its impact on the mindset and well-being of attendees.”

AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will conduct a risk assessment and evaluate health system preparedness for emergency medical responses in this mass religious gathering.

IITs

IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with Saksham Strategic Nikshay Abhiyan, will study the role of social media at the Mahakumbh. Additionally, the International Centre for Clean Water (ICCW) and IIT Madras will assess water and wastewater management systems at the event. IIT-K director Prof Manindra Agrawal said, “A team of IIT-K researchers comprising professors and students are in touch with different government agencies to accomplish the task.”

The IIT Madras, IIT BHU , MNNIT Allahabad and Kyoto University will jointly study engineering challenges related to arrangements for multi-modal transportation , pedestrian access, traffic management during the Mela.

The School of Planning and Architecture will study planning, urban infrastructure and transportation during the Mela, and the National Institute of Urban Affairs will study the economic impact of Mahakumbh.

Samskruti Foundation, Hyderabad will study sensitivity and stewardship of pilgrims towards environment for river rejuvenation, Council on Energy Environment and Water ( CEEW) will do assessment of electric vehicles, National Institute of Urban Affairs will study urban infrastructure, planning and mobility challenges in Prayagraj.

Officials say

Secretary urban development Amit Singh said, “The research effort is aimed at studying the world’s largest human gathering with all its socio-cultural manifestations and systemic and logistic interlinkages.”

The research initiative is divided into two comprehensive categories: planning and implementation of Mahakumbh, and estimating the economic impact and outcome of the Mela.

Under Planning and Implementation, researchers will focus on seven key areas:

1. Management and Planning strategies for efficient crowd management and security arrangements

2. Anthropological Studies examining natural conglomeration and food distribution systems

3. Socio-Cultural Manifestations, including unifying influences fostering cultural nationalism and the role of social media

4. Health and Disaster Management, encompassing healthcare infrastructure and emergency response strategies

5. Digital Technology applications, including biometric systems, AI, and video summarizers

6. Environmental Studies focusing on Swachh Bharat Mission and waste management

7. Urban Infrastructure, Planning, and Transport, addressing demographic shifts and mobility challenges

The Economic Impact and Outcome studies will concentrate on two main areas:

1. Tourism Expenditure analysis across various categories including accommodation, food, transportation, and religious activities

2. Study of State and Central Government spending on infrastructure development.