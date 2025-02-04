Mahakumbh: PM Modi to take holy dip at Sangam on Feb 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mahakumbh on Wednesday (February 5). During his visit, the PM will take a holy dip at Sangam and worship Mother Ganga, his office said in a statement. During his visit to Prayagraj on December 13 last year, PM Modi had inaugurated 167 development projects worth ₹ 5,500 crore (HT file)

Modi will be in Prayag for nearly two-and-a-half hour. As per mela officials, the PM will not visit Netra Kumbh and the state pavilion as was scheduled in his earlier protocol sheet. Modi will arrive at Bamrauli airport at around 10 am and will reach DPS helipad by a helicopter at 10.30am.

The PM will proceed for Sangam by boat from Arail Ghat and reach there at 11am. After taking the holy dip, he will return to Arail Ghat at 11.45am. The PM will proceed for Bamrauli airport in a chopper at 12 noon and reach there at 12.25pm and return to Delhi in an IAF aircraft at 12.30 pm.

In the 2019 Kumbh, he had bathed in the Ganga and washed the feet of five sanitation workers. Earlier, during his visit to Prayagraj on December 13 last year, PM Modi had inaugurated 167 development projects worth ₹5,500 crore, improving connectivity, facilities and services for the general public.

In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, the PM has continuously taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites. Mahakumbh, the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering which began on Paush Purnima on January 13, will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26.