Mahakumbh: Prayagraj to welcome pilgrims with 30 mythological arch gates

Teerthraj Prayagraj, known as the king of pilgrimages, is all set to host the world for Mahakumbh-2025. Upon entering Mahakumbh Nagar, the pilgrims will be welcomed by depictions of the 14 Ratnas (gems) from Hindu mythological tale of ‘Samudra Manthan’ (churning of the oceans). The special gates erected to welcome pilgrims (ANIL KUMAR MAURYA/HT)

Further along, the iconic Damru of Lord Shiva, alongside the majestic Kachhapa, Samudra Manthan, and Nandi gates, will add to the spiritual ambience. In total, 30 mythological arch gates are being constructed in Mahakumbh Nagar, providing devotees with an immersive ‘Devlok’ experience, informed officials.

These initiatives aim to create a surreal spiritual atmosphere, immersing visitors in a divine realm. To bring this vision to life, 30 intricately designed arches, inspired by mythological themes, have been meticulously crafted. Skilled artisans from across Uttar Pradesh have worked unwavering dedication and enthusiasm to construct these majestic structures, shared DM of Kumbh Nagar Vijay Kiran Anand.

As devotees enter Mahakumbh Nagar, they will be greeted by 14 gems from the Samudra Manthan, including Airavat, Kamdhenu Cow, Kaustubh Mani, Kalpavriksha, Rambha Apsara, Mahalakshmi, Moon, Sharang Bow, Conch, Dhanvantari, and Amrit, have been artistically represented as beautifully adorned gates, offering a grand welcome to pilgrims.

A major attraction will be the huge Nandi Gate and a giant Damru of lord Shiva, measuring an impressive 100 feet in length and over 50 feet in height. A large team of artisans is currently giving finishing touches to this masterpiece.