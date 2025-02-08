Mahakumbh: Route plan for safe return of Akhadas, Kalpvasis

As akharas have already start leaving Mahakumbh mela area after the conclusion of three Amrit Snans from February 7 onwards and over 10 lakh Kalpvasis are all set to do so after the bathing festival of Maghi Purnima on February 12, route plan has been decided to make their departure safe and smooth. An akhada getting ready to leave the Mahakumbh Mela area in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

The move also aims at streamlining traffic flow as devotees continue to reach Mahakumbh that will officially conclude on Maha Shivaratri on February 26.

For Kalpvasis to return to their destinations from the fair after their month-long stay on Sangam banks, only small vehicles ranging from tractors will be allowed to enter the mela area from 8 pm to 4 am from February 8 to 11.

Besides, all the vehicles of religious institutions and akhadas will be allowed to enter the fair area from 8 pm to 4am.

Different routes decided

Lucknow, Ayodhya, Pratapgarh, Kanpur routes

Route to arrive: From Malak Harhar to Steel Bridge, from Phaphamau to Mazar Chauraha and on to Salori Bridge and then using River Front road, turn left and reach crossing of Anant Madhav Marg Pontoon bridge Bridge number 20 and then from Sangam Lower Road to Sector 18 to 11.

Route to depart: From fair area to Sector 11 to 18, crossing pontoon bridge 18 on to Bhardwaj Marg and from riverfront road to Salori Bridge to Mazar Chauraha and then onwards to their destination.

Kaushambi Road

Route to arrive: Via Kanpur highway, from high court overbridge via Mazar Chauraha, from Salori Bridge, turning left from riverfront, crossing Anant Madhav Marg Pipa Bridge No. 20, from Sangam Lower Road to Sector 18 to 11.

Route to depart: From mela area Sector 11 to 18, crossing Pipa Bridge No. 18 Bhardwaj Road, from riverfront, from Salori Bridge, crossing Mazar Chauraha, from high court overbridge, we will reach our destination.

Jaunpur Road

Route to arrive: Turning right from Sahason, from Tharwai via Garapur Road, from Hetapatti Road, entering mela area, from Sangam Lower Road to Sector 18 to 11.

Route to depart: From the fair area sector 11 to 18 via Mukti Marg, from Samayamai Marg, from Samayamai parking, from Garapur road, from Anta Chauraha, from Bhairav Kuan, from Sahason Chauraha, and then return to the destination.

Varanasi route

Route to arrive: From Andawa Chauraha, enter the fair area from Old GT, and from Mukti Marg to Sector 18 to 11.

Route to depart: From the fair area sector 11 to 18, from Sangam Lower Marg, via Old GT Marg, and then leave for the destination via Andawa Chauraha.

Mirzapur and Rewa routes

Route to arrive: From Leprosy Chauraha, New Yamuna Bridge, Shastri Setu, take a U-turn from Katka Tiraha, enter the fair area from Old GT Marg, and from Mukti Marg to Sector 18 to 11.

Route to depart: From the fair area sector 11 to 18, via Sangam Lower Road, Old GT Road, Katka Tiraha, Shakhi Setu, New Yamuna Bridge, Leprosy Chauraha, they will return to their destination.

Traffic diversions, parking lots

In view of the ever-increasing crowd in the Mahakumbh area, traffic diversions and parking arrangements have been made for all vehicles for smooth movement and security of the devotees coming on February 8 and 9. Devotees will be able to park their vehicles at the 36 designated parking places.

Vehicles coming from Jaunpur

Vehicles coming from Jaunpur will park at Sugar Mill parking, Pure Surdas parking Garapur Road, Samayamai Mandir Kachhar parking and Badra Saunauti Rahimapur Road North/South parking and will enter the fair area on foot from Old GT road.

Vehicles coming from Varanasi

Vehicles coming from Varanasi will park at Mahua Bagh Thana Jhunsi parking (Akhada parking), Saraswati parking Jhunsi railway station, Nageshwar temple parking, Gyan Ganga Ghat Chhatnag parking and Shiv Mandir Ustapur Mahmoodabad parking and will enter the fair area on foot via Chhatnag road.

Vehicles coming from Mirzapur

Vehicles coming from Mirzapur will park at Devrakh Uparhar parking North/South, Tent City parking Madanua/Mavaiya/Devrakh, Omaxe City parking and Ghazia parking North/South parking and will enter the fair area on foot via Arail Dam Road.

Vehicles coming from Rewa-Banda-Chitrakoot

Vehicles coming from Rewa-Banda-Chitrakoot will be able to park at Navprayag parking East/West/Extension, Agriculture Institute parking Yamuna Patti, Maheva East West parking and Mirkhpur Kachhar parking and can enter the fair area on foot through Old Rewa Road and New Rewa Road from Areal Dam.

Vehicles coming from Kanpur-Kaushambi

Vehicles coming from Kanpur-Kaushambi will be able to park at Kali Extension Plot No. 17 parking, Allahabad Degree College ground and Daghikando ground parking and can enter the fair area on foot through GT Jawahar Square and Kali Road.

Vehicles coming from Lucknow-Pratapgarh

Vehicles coming from Lucknow-Pratapgarh will be able to enter the fair area on foot through Gangeshwar Mahadev Kachhar parking, Nagvasuki parking, Bakshi Dam Kachhar parking, Bada Bagda parking and IERT parking north.