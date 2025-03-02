Mahakumbh taught us to end discrimination: U.P. dy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said the recently concluded Prayagraj Mahakumbh taught us to eradicate discrimination as people from different sections of the society took the holy dip together at the mega fair. UP dy CM Brajesh Pathak was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Shri Ram Parishad Vaicharik Mahakumbh in Lucknow. (HT file)

“Not a single case of skin disease was found after the Mahakumbh bath. The flow and purity of Ganga remained intact with support from the sanitation workers and administrators who were engaged in the arrangements for providing the facility,” said Pathak who is also state’s health minister.

“During the Mahakumbh, we also saw a daughter-in-law carrying her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her shoulders so that she could take a holy dip. This is the richness of Indian culture. Such instances are not found in any other culture. People from across the world were seen during the global fair,” he added.

Pathak was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day Shri Ram Parishad Vaicharik Mahakumbh organised by Shri Guru Vashistha Trust at a city hotel.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a radical change can be seen in the country which is making progress in every field and this was clearly visible during the Mahakumbh,” the deputy CM said.

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary Narendra Kumar and U.P. minister Sunil Kumar Sharma were also present at the event. It was followed by a session ‘Bharat Nirman Yatra Ke 100 Varsh’ in which Kumar said the RSS was going to complete 100 years of its inception.

“In the current scenario, everybody wants to know about Sangh. To understand the Sangh, one needs to become its part as it cannot be understood as an outsider,” Kumar added.