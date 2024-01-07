Mahakumbh-2025: Rail tickets to have colour coding to avoid overcrowding at stations

A whopping 40 crore pilgrims are expected to attend Mahakumbh-2025 and most of these devotees are expected to arrive in Prayagraj by trains. In this backdrop, the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) has come up with a colour coding system to mitigate the problem of overcrowding at railway stations. A whopping 40 crore pilgrims are expected to attend Mahakumbh-2025 and most of them are likely to arrive by trains. (HT file)

Railways will put coloured stickers on the reverse side of tickets which would correspond to the direction in which the passenger will travel. This will help passengers reach the exact holding area and the designated platform. Railways had constructed four massive holding areas in Kumbh-2019 which were activated.

They had been painted in four colours— red, blue, yellow and green— each for the four directions in which the devotees want to travel. The colour coding method will be put to trial in soon to start Magh Mela-2024 and if successful, it will be replicated at Mahakumbh-2025.

“In view of the crowd of lakhs of devotees reaching Prayagraj Junction during the mela, we have done meticulous planning in respect to arrival of trains, at which station and platform it would arrive or depart, the route to the shelter and holding area and from there to platforms etc. The coloured sticker on the ticket will further improve the movement and will come handy for railways,” said Amit Singh, public relations officer (PRO), Prayagraj division.

Singh said, “When a devotee buys a reserved or general class ticket from Prayagraj Junction or other railway stations of Prayagraj, a coloured sticker will be put on the ticket. By looking at the colour, the devotee will not only know their route but railway mitra, volunteers and staff will also be able to help the passenger.”

If the passenger shows the ticket to anyone, they will first be sent to holding area of the route concerned. When their train reaches the platform, the devotees will be taken to the platform through that colour coded route.

“As the tickets will have coloured stickers, the devotees will not need to ask for guidance repeatedly. They will have to show the colour on the ticket and will be guided exactly by paramilitary forces, RPF, GRP and civil police personnel along with railway employees, administration team and all NGOs as all will be aware of colour coding and corresponding direction,” officials said.