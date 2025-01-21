Mahakumbh-2025: Oxford students delve into spiritual teachings

A group of 25 students from Oxford University, who embarked on a transformative spiritual journey at the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj on Tuesday, delved into meaningful discussions at Parmarth Niketan camp, exploring how Indian spirituality can address contemporary global challenges. Through conversations led by spiritual leaders, the students examined the relevance of teachings in areas such as environmental conservation, international conflict resolution, and inner peace. The students examined the relevance of teachings in areas such as environmental conservation, international conflict resolution, and inner peace (Sourced)

The visit by the Oxford Centre for Sanskrit Studies began with a satsang led by Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, who shared profound insights into Indian spirituality and the significance of the Maha Kumbha Mela. Her teachings sparked discussions on how spiritual values can offer solutions to pressing global issues.

Lakshita, one of the students, shared, “Attending the satsang with Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji has answered my questions. Not just my mind, but my soul has also been nourished.” Maria from London expressed, “I have learned how Sanskrit, culture, and values can transform lives. Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji’s teachings have been life-changing for me.”

Aditya Dev, another student, reflected, “The Kumbh is a land of knowledge, and at the Parmarth Niketan camp, we witnessed an extraordinary fusion of knowledge, science, spirituality, and environmental conservation.”

The group also participated in the sacred Sangam Aarti, an evening prayer ceremony at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge. The devotional chants and the sacred fire offered at the river’s edge created a profound spiritual experience.

The students further interacted with Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan, who shared his vision of a world built on compassion, interconnectedness, and ecological responsibility. His words inspired the students to reflect on how spiritual values can guide humanity towards a sustainable, peaceful future.