Maharana Pratap birth anniversary: BJP, SP try to outdo each other to woo Rajputs in UP

The commemoration of the birth anniversary of the Rajput warrior king, Maharana Pratap, on Monday, sparked a contest of political one-upmanship between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders in Uttar Pradesh as they tried to woo the upper caste Rajput community.

BJP and SP leaders belonging to the Rajput community organised programmes in various districts to mobilise the support of the upper caste people.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanth in a tweet paid tribute to Maharana Pratap – ‘immortal son of India, a wonderful commander, a unique warrior whose sacrifice will continue to inspire us for the ages’. Also in a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to the crown of Mewar- Maharan Pratap - on his birth anniversary.

UP transport minister Daya Shankar Singh participated in programmes organised in Lucknow and Sitapur. The SP leaders including Arvind Singh Gope, MLAs, Abhay Singh and Rakesh Singh, SP women’s wing president Juhi Singh too participated in a programme organised by the party to pay tribute to the warrior king.

On May 6, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had unveiled the statue of Maharana Pratap in Ayodhya. Terming Pratap as a symbol of sacrifice and martyrdom, the chief minister said that Maharana Pratap is an inspiration for the country - he challenged the might of the powerful Mughal king Akbar.

A political observer SK Srivastava said that political parties are vying for the support of various castes and communities in Uttar Pradesh. The events associated with the icons of various communities are being observed to win the support of the communities whose votes are decisive in deciding the fate of candidates in the assembly and Lok Sabha election, he said.

In the recently concluded assembly election, political parties invoked the icons of the dalits, backward and upper castes communities during the election campaign to win the support of the communities. The BJP, SP and BSP organised ‘prabudh sammelan’ across the state to mobilise the support of the upper caste voters, he said.

To win the support of the Brahmin community, the BJP, SP and BSP organised programmes in various districts to mark the birth anniversary of Parshuram on May 3, he said.