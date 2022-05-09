Maharana Pratap birth anniversary: BJP, SP try to outdo each other to woo Rajputs in UP
The commemoration of the birth anniversary of the Rajput warrior king, Maharana Pratap, on Monday, sparked a contest of political one-upmanship between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders in Uttar Pradesh as they tried to woo the upper caste Rajput community.
BJP and SP leaders belonging to the Rajput community organised programmes in various districts to mobilise the support of the upper caste people.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanth in a tweet paid tribute to Maharana Pratap – ‘immortal son of India, a wonderful commander, a unique warrior whose sacrifice will continue to inspire us for the ages’. Also in a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to the crown of Mewar- Maharan Pratap - on his birth anniversary.
UP transport minister Daya Shankar Singh participated in programmes organised in Lucknow and Sitapur. The SP leaders including Arvind Singh Gope, MLAs, Abhay Singh and Rakesh Singh, SP women’s wing president Juhi Singh too participated in a programme organised by the party to pay tribute to the warrior king.
On May 6, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had unveiled the statue of Maharana Pratap in Ayodhya. Terming Pratap as a symbol of sacrifice and martyrdom, the chief minister said that Maharana Pratap is an inspiration for the country - he challenged the might of the powerful Mughal king Akbar.
A political observer SK Srivastava said that political parties are vying for the support of various castes and communities in Uttar Pradesh. The events associated with the icons of various communities are being observed to win the support of the communities whose votes are decisive in deciding the fate of candidates in the assembly and Lok Sabha election, he said.
In the recently concluded assembly election, political parties invoked the icons of the dalits, backward and upper castes communities during the election campaign to win the support of the communities. The BJP, SP and BSP organised ‘prabudh sammelan’ across the state to mobilise the support of the upper caste voters, he said.
To win the support of the Brahmin community, the BJP, SP and BSP organised programmes in various districts to mark the birth anniversary of Parshuram on May 3, he said.
UP Board class 9 , 10 exam pattern set for revamp
From the academic session 2022-23, class 9 and 10 students of UP Board will have to take written exams based on a new pattern. The question paper will be divided into two parts. State secondary education minister Gulab Devi said in a press release that from this session onwards, students will be required to appear in five examinations to be held throughout the session as a part of continuous assessment of students.
Ludhiana | 100 attend brainstorming session on DSR at PAU
The department of agronomy, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a training and brainstorming session on direct seeded rice (DSR) on Monday. Agronomist Jasvir Singh Gill delivered a lecture on new innovations in DSR-based technologies. He emphasised on the tar-wattar sowing technique of DSR as it saves water with first irrigation being applied at 21 days after sowing. The delayed first irrigation promoted deeper roots, thus, preventing iron deficiency and reducing weed pressure, he informed.
Blast at Punjab Police intelligence HQ in Mohali; probe underway
Punjab is on high alert after a minor bomb blast at Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali. “A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Head quarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,” the Punjab Police statement said. The Mohali Police have sealed the area near the office.
AAP MLA inaugurates ₹2.25cr-project to fix waterlogging on Tajpur road in Ludhiana
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana (East) Daljit Singh Grewal on Monday inaugurated the ₹2.25 crore-pumping station project on Tajpur road. Grewal said the project has been initiated with an aim to fix the problem of waterlogging in the neighbourhood during the monsoon, an issue that has troubled residents at Jamalpur and Sector 32, Chandigarh road. Residents have complained of water entering their houses and damaging vehicles.
First petitioner not withdrawing Shringar Gauri case, says Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh chief
Vishen also said Rakshi Singh is a founder member of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh. The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. On Sunday morning, Vishen, who is a relative of the plaintiff, had said the case would be withdrawn on Monday. On Monday, Vishen appeared before the media in Varanasi, and said that his previous statement was distorted and presented wrongly.
