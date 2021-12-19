Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra man held for siphoning off money from social welfare department bank account

A businessman from Maharashtra was arrested by Hazratganj police for siphoning funds from UP’s social welfare department.
The man owns a firm in Thane, Maharashtra. He was arrested by Hazratganj police for siphoning funds from UP’s social welfare department. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 11:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 43-year-old businessman from Maharashtra was arrested by Hazratganj police for siphoning funds from the social welfare department of Uttar Pradesh. The accused owns a firm in Thane, Maharashtra.

According to a press statement issued by the police, the accused Satyen Dhanaji Savla was arrested by a team of Hazratganj police from outside his office in Thane on Saturday. The accused was brought to Lucknow on transit remand on Sunday.

On November 18 last year, PK Tripathi, joint director of the social welfare department, lodged an FIR against an unidentified accused of siphoning off funds from the department’s bank account. A total of 27.52 lakh was siphoned off using a fake bank account. The amount was meant for scholarships and compensation. As the department came to know about the fraud, it reported the matter to the police.

A police team of Hazratganj police station was formed to investigate the matter. The police came to know that the fake bank account was made by Satyen Dhanaji, who lived in Maharashtra.

The police team is working on a money trail to identify the bank accounts to which the siphoned amount was transferred by Dhanaji and his alleged involvement in other bank frauds.

