Mainpuri girl student’s death: Former principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya arrested

A special investigation team (SIT) probing the case of mysterious death of a girl student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mainpuri in 2019, arrested former principal of the school on Monday.

A student of Class 11 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, the girl was found dead in suspicious condition on September 16, 2019 inside the school. Her family members had raised apprehension of rape. Report was lodged against the then principal Sushma Sagar, warden of the hostel and two students.

“Sushma Sagar, the then principal of the school, was arrested and presented before a court in Mainpuri on Monday. The court has sent her to jail,” said SSP Mainpuri Ashok Kumar Rai.

This arrest was made by the second SIT constituted following the tough stance adopted by the Allahabad high court in September this year. The investigation of the first three-member SIT had remained inconclusive. The Uttar Pradesh government has already suspended three police officers after the high court’s observation.

The SIT had visited the school where the girl was found dead and examined the report of first investigation, post mortem report, DNA test and forensic findings, including the polygraph tests, conducted in the case.