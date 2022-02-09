Major drug haul: Over 469 kg of marijuana seized, four held in Gorakhpur

LUCKNOW The Special Task Force (STF) of UP Police seized over 469 kilograms of marijuana being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh Naxal-affected areas to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, and arrested four people in this connection in Gorakhpur on Monday midnight, said senior police officials here on Tuesday.

They said that the accused were transporting the marijuana to Moradabad via Gorakhpur by hiding it in a special cavity made in a container truck.

According to a STF press note, the four arrested people have been identified as Mitthu Sawar of Odisha, Mohd Amir Hussain of Assam, Ravishan of Moradabad, UP, and Nizamudin, a resident of Rampur, UP. They were arrested when the container carrying marijuana was intercepted at Bhitti Rawat crossing under Shajanwa police station limits in Gorakhpur on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Following interrogation, the arrested people revealed that the kingpin of this inter-state drug peddling racket was an Assam resident, Liyakat Ali, who is based in Andhra Pradesh, said a senior STF official. He said, “Ali purchases marijuana cultivated in different Naxal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and later sell it to different drug peddling groups.”

He said the marijuana recovered also belong to same nexus and was meant to be delivered to one Azeem Nepali of Moradabad and Rajiv of Etawah. He said, Azeem and Rajiv further supply it to different drug peddlers of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The official said that the STF was carrying out further raids in search of Azeem and Rajiv as well as the police agencies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha had also been approached to get more details of Liyakat Ali and other people involved in this wide spread drug peddling nexus.