Major drug haul, six arrestedon Indo-Nepal border

Lucknow: In a major drug haul, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Lucknow zone seized a huge cache of psychotropic drugs and arrested six people for involvement in smuggling of drugs across the Indo-Nepal border. The arrests were made at Rupaidiha of Bahraich district, UP narcotics department officials said.

The drugs were seized in an operation relating to curbing of illegal diversion of narcotics and psychotropic substances across the Indo-Nepal border. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (UP) seized the psychotropic drugs and narcotics along with a huge amount of cash from various medical stores and other unauthorized premises in Rupaidiha of Bahraich district.

According to a press statement issued by the NCB, a total of 4237 tablets containing Alprazolam, 2665 tablets containing Nitrazepam, 5530 tablets of Tramadol and Diazepam injection and Pentazocine injection and 4471 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs. 30 Lakh were recovered from six premises, four of which were medical stores. Unaccounted cash currency of Rs. 1,75,400 (Indian rupees) and ₹59,000 (Nepali rupees) were also seized in this operation which led to arrest of six people. The arrested accused were identified as Anil Kumar Mishra, Govind Kumar Verma, Ishtiyak Ahmad, Md Galib, Shiv Kishor Vishwakarma and Radhe Shyam Verma, all residents of Bahraich district. The arrest was made with support of 22 battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Narcotics Control Bureau, Lucknow Zone had been receiving the information of diversion and trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic medicines in the bordering areas of India and Nepal. In view of the coming assembly elections in UP and Uttarakhand, the NCB has deployed its teams in the field to develop intelligence related to drug trafficking and conduct operations and seizures based on intelligence. Teams on Indo-Nepal border are keeping a close watch on smuggling of drugs in poll-bound areas.