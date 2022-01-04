Major spike in active Covid cases: UP crosses 2K-mark

LUCKNOW: With 572 new Covid-19 cases, the total number of active cases under treatment crossed 2,000-mark in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The state has now 2,261 active Covid cases, the number close to five months ago (2,264 cases on July 4, 2021), according to the data from health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Again, the major spike in new cases was witnessed in four UP’s districts, including Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) with 101 fresh cases (448 active cases), Ghaziabad 130 (401 active cases), Lucknow 86 (360 active cases) and Meerut 49 (207 active cases), as per the data. The positivity rate has increased to 0.4% in the state within a fortnight leading to the surge in the active cases. However, the hospitalisation rate was minimum, it added.

“In the coming days, we will get fresh data about the Covid infection after the recent spike in the cases. In all, 2,079 patients are in home isolation and condition of them is being monitored regularly,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that in view of the increase in the fresh cases, the state health and family welfare department had started preparations in hospitals across the state. Besides, mock drills were conducted in the government and private hospitals in several districts, on Monday.

“The working of the oxygen plants, ventilators and other equipment was evaluated. The human resource in the hospitals is also being reviewed. The training of health staff is being conducted and health officers have been sent to 75 districts to review the working in the hospitals,” Prasad said.

To give more thrust to vaccination, the state government started vaccination of children between 15-18 years of age from Monday.

“In UP, 87.16% people have received first dose and 50.26% the second dose so far while the cumulative vaccination number in the state was at 202,588,335. On Sunday, 1,47,851 samples were tested, taking the total sample tally to 9,34,34,911,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}