Malicious campaign against Covid vaccine fell flat, says UP CM

GHAZIABAD Chief minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the efforts of the state government for “better Covid management” during the first and second waves of the pandemic and said that a “malicious campaign” by those opposing the Covid vaccine had fallen flat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Ghaziabad to review Covid preparedness, the CM on Monday inspected the L3 category facility of Santosh Medical College here and nearby vaccination camps where he interacted with children in the 15-18 age group.

“As part of our Covid management, we have been able to save lives and means of livelihood of people. I visited Ghaziabad during the first and second Covid waves and I am here too during the third wave. There was a malicious campaign against the vaccine by people and it was a campaign against humanity. It fell flat and everyone became aware that the vaccines made in India are one of the finest,” CM Yogi said at Santosh Medical College.

“We imposed night curfew from 10pm to 6am while schools and colleges have been closed till January 23. During this period, we have a target to complete the first dose vaccination for children as well as first dose for all other categories. We also plan to complete the precaution dose for beneficiaries. At present, UP has the highest number vaccine doses given to people,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During this wave, the number of patients in hospitals is less than 1% of the active cases. The third wave is less harmful in comparison to the second. But it is a disease and we have to save children, women and senior citizens. For this, we have also installed 5,500 public address systems for awareness,” the CM said.

Office-bearers of the Congress said that the hardships people faced during the previous waves of the pandemic were still fresh in minds of people.

“It is for the first time that people saw dead bodies floating in river Ganga and people even died on roads. Tokens issued for cremation of bodies while people were running here and there for oxygen supplies. Migrant workers were out on roads headed to their native places. So, everyone has seen how things were dealt with in UP during the pandemic,” said Dolly Sharma, member of All India Congress Committee and spokesperson of UP Congress Committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have seen people running from pillar to post for oxygen supplies for their friends, family and relatives. During the past two waves, the people of UP suffered a lot. All the difficulties are fresh in the minds of people and the sufferings will also play a major role in the elections,” said Rashid Malik, district president of the Samajwadi Party.

During his address, the CM also mentioned that the UP government, after the second wave, added about 550 new oxygen plants. Eleven of these plants had come up in Ghaziabad.