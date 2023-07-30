Man pours petrol over bike to make viral reel, gets arrested in UP

The Amroha police on Friday apprehended a man for pouring petrol over his bike in a dangerous way. Taking to Twitter, the Amroha police said, “Taking immediate cognizance of the videos related to pouring petrol over the bike in a dangerous way and riding a friend on the mudguard, 03 accused including the driver, companion and the petrol pump salmon were arrested and the bullet was seized.”

Man pours petrol over his bike.(Twitter)

In a video that circulated on the internet, a man was seen filling his vehicle with petrol. Shortly after he gushes the petrol all over his bike. Posting the video of the man on Twitter a user wrote, “He drenched his bike in petrol for the reel. There could have been a big accident as well. @amrohapolice Treat well.”

In another video posted by the user, the same man was seen riding his bike with his friend sitting on the mudguard. “Hello @amrohapolice. Another video of this aviator is viral. It seems that he does not fear the police.”

The man's video was retweeted by another user who also tagged the UP police in the post. Reacting to the video, the Uttar Pradesh police wrote, “@amrohapolice - kindly take necessary action.”

The youth often do bizarre and dangerous things in order to create reels. In one such incident, that circulated in the news in March, a man was seen leaving the steering wheel of his car to make an Instagram reel with his wife, while driving on a highway. The video was posted on the page Xroaders on Twitter. "Just randomly happened to come across a reel! It’s a travesty that we have to share roads with people like these. This is just insane," the caption read.

The car was equipped with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). However, that didn't seem like a good excuse to ignore the road and concentrate on the reel. Commenting on the video a user wrote, "These reels are taking lives," while another wrote, "Somebody...please save the car."

