Man attacks wife with axe over trivial issue in Lucknow

Man critically injures wife with an axe during domestic dispute in Lucknow (Pic for representation)
Updated on May 10, 2022 07:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 35-year-old woman was battling for life after being attacked with an axe by her husband over a trivial family dispute in a Mohanlalganj village here on Monday night, senior police officials said on Tuesday. They said the woman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where her condition is still stated to be critical.

The police said the woman Laxmi Devi suffered injuries on her neck, hand and waist when she was attacked by her husband Subash Chandra Gautam at his residence in Ganeshkheda village of Mohanlalganj. The man fled leaving the axe on the spot after committing the crime and efforts are on to arrest him.

The woman’s nephew Nikhil Gautam lodged an FIR against her uncle Subash Chandra Gautam under Indian Penal Code sections 307 for an attempt to murder and 504 for insulting. He said the incident happened at around 8 pm on Monday when the couple entered into a confrontation over some trivial issue. He said his uncle, who is short-tempered, got furious and attacked his wife with an axe kept in the verandah of the house. Nikhil said his aunt suffered severe injuries in the attack.

