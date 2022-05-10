Man attacks wife with axe over trivial issue in Lucknow
A 35-year-old woman was battling for life after being attacked with an axe by her husband over a trivial family dispute in a Mohanlalganj village here on Monday night, senior police officials said on Tuesday. They said the woman was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where her condition is still stated to be critical.
The police said the woman Laxmi Devi suffered injuries on her neck, hand and waist when she was attacked by her husband Subash Chandra Gautam at his residence in Ganeshkheda village of Mohanlalganj. The man fled leaving the axe on the spot after committing the crime and efforts are on to arrest him.
The woman’s nephew Nikhil Gautam lodged an FIR against her uncle Subash Chandra Gautam under Indian Penal Code sections 307 for an attempt to murder and 504 for insulting. He said the incident happened at around 8 pm on Monday when the couple entered into a confrontation over some trivial issue. He said his uncle, who is short-tempered, got furious and attacked his wife with an axe kept in the verandah of the house. Nikhil said his aunt suffered severe injuries in the attack.
3,790 out of 10,429 students in Thane district yet to complete RTE admission process
From among the 10,429 students across Thane district selected through the RTE process, only 6,615 have completed the admission process. Nearly 3,800 children are yet to complete the admission process and submit the documents. From the selected students, 24 did not have proper documents during the verification process, hence their admissions have been rejected. These children are mostly from Kalyan and Ambernath. The application process began in the last week of February for Thane district.
Australian National University delegation visits IIT-BHU
A high-level delegation led by Prof Jagadish Chennupati, a distinguished professor of physics at Australian National University Research School of Physics and Engineering, visited IIT-BHU on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Prof Alexander Mikheyev and Jay Poria. A meeting was chaired by Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU where various avenues of joint collaborations, student and faculty exchange between IIT-BHU and ANU were discussed.
IIT-BHU Foundation Access Fund awards first set of scholarships to students
The IIT-BHU Foundation, a US-based all volunteer, non-profit association of IIT-BHU alumni, announced the recipients of the IIT-BHU Foundation Scholarship on Tuesday. The Foundation has awarded full four years tuition and medical insurance coverage to 21 students, including 7 women.
NAAC revises AMU ranking to A+
Aligarh Muslim University was ranked 'A' by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in its revised review assessment released on Tuesday. This happened after NAAC's previous 'A' ranking for AMU was questioned by vice chancellor, prof Tariq Mansoor who had set up a committee to prepare a representation for revision. After the representation made by the vice chancellor at NAAC committee, NAAC reviewed and revised AMU ranking that would remain valid for five years.
Authorise officials to settle claims with applicants, National Lok Adalat tells Railways
The National Lok Adalat has asked the Indian Railways to authorise its officials to enter into settlement with accident claimants to reduce the pendency of cases before courts. The Lok Adalat, headed by justice Anuja Prabhudessai of the Bombay high court, made these observations during a hearing on May 7 after it was informed that more than 1,000 cases were pending for settlement.
