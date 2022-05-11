Man held for attempting to rape five-year-old girl
A 40-year-old man was arrested allegedly for attempting to rape a five-year-old girl under the BBD police station limits, here, on Wednesday, police officials said. They said the accused is a repeat offender and had been arrested in a rape case around five years ago from Chinhat area.
The BBD police station in-charge AK Singh said the accused, identified as Rajeev Rawat, was arrested after alerted by locals who nabbed him when he was taking the child into the bushes behind a railway line in the vicinity. He said the accused lured the child by giving some eatables after spotting her playing outside her house on Wednesday morning and took her to a secluded spot.
Singh said the accused has been booked under attempt to rape charges and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act have also been imposed on him.
Consumer groups allege unofficial power cuts in state, MSEDCL denies it
Although the Maharashtra government claims the state is free from distress load-shedding despite the coal crisis and the soaring demand for electricity due to the rising heat, consumer groups allege it is resorting to covert power cuts without announcing them officially. However, the allegation has been refuted by the state-owned power distribution utility. Pratap Hogade of Maharashtra Rajya Veej Grahak Sanghatana claimed power supply to agricultural consumers was curtailed by two hours.
Sexual assault by husband needs to be called rape: Delhi HC's Justice Shakdher
While striking down the marital rape exception in the Indian Penal Code, Justice Rajiv Shakdher of Delhi High Court Wednesday said that the immunity to the husband is “steeped in patriarchy and misogyny” and sexual assault by the husband on his wife needs to be called out as rape and non-consensual sex in a marriage is an antithesis of what matrimony stands for in modern times i.e. the relationship of equals.
Fresh heatwave spell in Delhi from Friday
A fresh heatwave spell was predicted over Delhi from Sunday, but easterly winds prevailing in the national capital under the impact of Cyclone Asani shielded the city against it.
'Not just Hindus or Muslims…': Abhishek Banerjee attacks BJP in Assam
Alleging the BJP of indulging in politics of hatred and dividing the country, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Some say Hindus are in danger, some say Muslims are in danger. But I say, take off your spectacles of communalism, you will see that it is India, that is in danger."
NCP is ‘backstabber’, will report its ‘machinations’ to Congress high-command: Nana Patole
Mumbai: Soon after the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party joined hands with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party at the Gondia Zilla Parishad elections on Tuesday, Congress lashed out at NCP for “back-stabbing” them. Reacting sharply to the development, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Nana Patole said that he will report their 'machinations' to the Congress high-command.
