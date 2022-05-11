Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Man held for attempting to rape five-year-old girl
Man held for attempting to rape five-year-old girl

Locals nabbed him when he was taking the child into the bushes behind a railway line in the vicinity
Published on May 11, 2022 11:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 40-year-old man was arrested allegedly for attempting to rape a five-year-old girl under the BBD police station limits, here, on Wednesday, police officials said. They said the accused is a repeat offender and had been arrested in a rape case around five years ago from Chinhat area.

The BBD police station in-charge AK Singh said the accused, identified as Rajeev Rawat, was arrested after alerted by locals who nabbed him when he was taking the child into the bushes behind a railway line in the vicinity. He said the accused lured the child by giving some eatables after spotting her playing outside her house on Wednesday morning and took her to a secluded spot.

Singh said the accused has been booked under attempt to rape charges and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act have also been imposed on him.

