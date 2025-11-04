Man held for scamming army veteran out of ₹23 lakh

Gosaiganj police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly cheating an ex-serviceman of a sum of ₹23 lakh on the pretext of allotting him a plot of land, officials said. The accused , Umakant, in police custody

The accused has been identified as Umakant, a resident of Hasnapur village under the Gosaiganj police station limits. He was arrested from his residence late November 2, police said.

ACP Rishabhrunwal said Rajesh Kumar Singh, a retired naib subedar in the Indian Army who lives on Nilmatha Malak Road, lodged an FIR under the relevant sections of the BNS at the Gosaiganj police station on April 9.

“Singh alleged that Umakant and his associates took ₹23 lakh from him with the promise of providing him a plot of land. However, when Singh started asking for his money back, Umakant claimed that the land was being acquired by the government for the UPDA Defence Corridor project,” read a police press note.

Police said the accused falsely introduced himself as an advisory member of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor Authority (UPDA) and even produced forged documents to mislead the complainant. He allegedly kept delaying repayment for nearly two years using fabricated paperwork. “Umakant had been on the run since the case was registered, but was arrested from his home on the night of November 2. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said police.