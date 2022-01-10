Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Man held in Lucknow for duping Gorakhpur bizman in name of providing govt tenders

The 52-year-old man was arrested on Monday for taking about ₹2.7 crore from the Gorakhpur businessman over a period of three months
An FIR has been lodged at Ghajipur police station of Lucknow police commissionerate under section 420 of IPC (fraud) against Kashinath Tiwari and his accomplices. (pic for representation)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 10:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Police arrested a 52-year-old man on Monday for allegedly duping a Gorakhpur businessman in the name of providing government tenders.

According to a press statement issued by police, the accused Kashinath Tiwari is a resident of Indiranagar in Lucknow.

“Tiwari took about 2.7 crore from the Gorakhpur businessman over a period of three months in the name of providing government tenders for waste management and disposal in government hospital and two municipal corporation across Uttar Pradesh. Tiwari also threatened him and hurled caste-based abuses,” reads the statement.

An FIR has been lodged at Ghajipur police station of Lucknow police commissionerate under section 420 of IPC (fraud) against Kashinath Tiwari and his accomplices Kalindi Tiwari, Ashutosh Tiwari, Shubhnarayan Tiwari, Meena Tiwari and Sunil Pandey.

The others named in the FIR are accused of providing Tiwari with fake documents related to government tenders.

Police teams are now making efforts to arrest the others as well recover the money.

