Man killed in suspected tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone
A 30-year man identified as Mahesh of Dumeda village under the Tikunia police limits was killed in a suspected tiger attack near Manjhara forests in Belrayan range of Dudhwa buffer zone on Saturday.
Belrayan range officer Vimlesh Kumar, Tikunia police officials and revenue department officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene.
The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.
According to reports, Mahesh, his brother Ranjit and other fellow villagers were working in sugarcane fields which are close to Manjhara reserved forests.
At around noon on Saturday, Mahesh sat down under a tree for some rest when a big cat, reported to be a tiger, came out of the forest and dragged Mahesh into the forest by his neck.
Mahesh’s brother and other villagers raised an alarm and chased the big cat, following which it left the body and disappeared deep into the forests. The area where the incident took place is known for the movement of wild animals, including tigers, wild tuskers and leopards.
Several man-animal conflicts have been reported in this area, following which forest authorities have cautioned the villagers living in the periphery to be on high alert while working in their fields.
-
53% applications for Covid compensation rejected in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits
With over 53% of the applications filed for compensation by the kin of Covid deceased rejected due to technical reasons, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has appointed two officials to guide people in filing the application, resolve their issues and get the amount credited to their accounts. The KDMC has received 4,409 online applications for compensation. Out of these 1,687 have been approved, 2,370 rejected and 352 pending or sent back.
-
Man arrested for killing roommate in Mahape village after fight over household chores
The Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a 27-year-old man for stabbing his 20-year-old roommate after a fight over cleaning the room. The accused, identified as Manoj Pulvanath Medak, stabbed his friend, Debajit Dhandhiram Charoh, on the neck and killed him on Friday night. The accused and the victim were from Assam and stayed in a rented room in Mahape village. The duo worked as lab boys at a company in Mahape.
-
Bengaluru: 7 get life sentence for 21-year-old Bangladeshi woman's gang-rape
A Bengaluru court on Friday found 11 people guilty of gang-raping a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman in the city on May 27 last year. The accused included three women and were all given punishments ranging from nine months to life term imprisonment. The incident had occurred in Ramamurthynagar and made rounds on social media after videos of torture and rape were shared widely. All the accused are reportedly illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
-
1 arrested for killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi
The Nizampura police in Bhiwandi arrested a 32-year-old man on Friday for allegedly killing seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others by slitting their throats and cutting the veins on their legs in Bandar Mohalla area of Khadipar in Bhiwandi. The accused has been identified as a resident of Bhiwandi, Fazeel Husain Rafique Ahmad Qureshi. The incident occurred at Gaize Khan Tabela in Khadipar, Bhiwandi, on Sunday last. The employee alerted the owner, Arham Momin.
-
Boy killed by car at Dombivli playground was to celebrate his birthday that evening
The 14-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car at Savlaram Krida Sankul in Dombivli on Friday evening, was meeting Prashant's' friends as it was his birthday on the ill-fated day. The deceased, Prashant Mishra, was hit by a 25-year-old, Jayant Nerlekar, who drove the car over Prashant's face and neck. Prashant's father, Dilip Mishra, 39, is still in shock and seeking justice for his son.
