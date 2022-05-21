Man killed in suspected tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone

A 30-year man identified as Mahesh of Dumeda village under the Tikunia police limits was killed in a suspected tiger attack near Manjhara forests in Belrayan range of Dudhwa buffer zone on Saturday.

Belrayan range officer Vimlesh Kumar, Tikunia police officials and revenue department officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to reports, Mahesh, his brother Ranjit and other fellow villagers were working in sugarcane fields which are close to Manjhara reserved forests.

At around noon on Saturday, Mahesh sat down under a tree for some rest when a big cat, reported to be a tiger, came out of the forest and dragged Mahesh into the forest by his neck.

Mahesh’s brother and other villagers raised an alarm and chased the big cat, following which it left the body and disappeared deep into the forests. The area where the incident took place is known for the movement of wild animals, including tigers, wild tuskers and leopards.

Several man-animal conflicts have been reported in this area, following which forest authorities have cautioned the villagers living in the periphery to be on high alert while working in their fields.