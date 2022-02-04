Man killed over old enmity in Prayagraj

A 50-year-old man was murdered, and his body was thrown on the banks of Ganga under Cantonment police station of the city sometime during the day on Thursday. The body with injury marks was found late Thursday night. Kin claimed that the man was killed over an old enmity, police said.

According to reports, the victim Sheetala Prasad, 50, was a resident of Neewa area of Dhumnaganj and used to catch and sell fish for a living.

On Wednesday, Sheetala went to catch the fish in Ganga but failed to return home. His kin launched a search, and on Thursday night, they found his body on the banks of Ganga under Cantonment police station. The body had multiple injury marks including on the head.

Cantonment police reached the spot and carried out the investigations. Sheetala’s son Nandlal said that one Belau was killed two years back in which Sheetala’s brother and nephew were accused of the murder and are, presently, lodged in jail. Belau’s kin Sitaram and others were harbouring enmity towards Sheetala Prasad over the murder.

Circle Officer Civil Lines Santosh Kumar Singh said an FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the kin in connection with the murder, and further investigations were being carried out.

The post-mortem examination report is also expected soon, he added.