Lucknow News
lucknow news

Man kills elder brother with a cleaver in Barabanki

Following a dispute over cutting a tree, a man killed his elder brother with a cleaver in a Barabanki village on Sunday morning, police said.
The police have lodged a case regarding the matter and arrested the accused brother. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on May 02, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A man killed his elder brother with a cleaver following a dispute over cutting a tree in a Barabanki village on Sunday morning, said police officials.

The police have lodged a case regarding the matter and arrested the accused brother.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Poornendu Singh said, “The incident took place at Hussainpur village. It occurred when Naimi Lal tried to stop his younger brother Rajendra from cutting down a tree near their house.”

“The argument between the brothers over cutting the tree escalated, and Rajendra attacked Naimi Lal with a cleaver, hitting the victim in the neck,” the officer said.

The injured brother was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. A police team reached the spot after the incident and arrested the younger brother. He said the cleaver used in the crime has been recovered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

