Man kills elder brother with a cleaver in Barabanki
A man killed his elder brother with a cleaver following a dispute over cutting a tree in a Barabanki village on Sunday morning, said police officials.
The police have lodged a case regarding the matter and arrested the accused brother.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Poornendu Singh said, “The incident took place at Hussainpur village. It occurred when Naimi Lal tried to stop his younger brother Rajendra from cutting down a tree near their house.”
“The argument between the brothers over cutting the tree escalated, and Rajendra attacked Naimi Lal with a cleaver, hitting the victim in the neck,” the officer said.
The injured brother was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. A police team reached the spot after the incident and arrested the younger brother. He said the cleaver used in the crime has been recovered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Amid communal fissures, right-wing groups attempt to create an ‘economic ecosystem’
A section of right-wing groups in Karnataka are trying to create an “economic ecosystem” such as puncture shops, scrap dealers, meat and mango sellers among other businesses by excluding Muslims to bring down reliance on the minority community who are believed to have a monopoly over such sectors, leaders of the right-wing groups said on Sunday.
No let-up in Covid: 269 fresh cases in UP, one death
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 269 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the state health department, while a Covid patient died in Chandauli. Far, UP has tested 11,14,15,554 Covid samples. “There are 1587 active Covid cases in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement on Sunday. Seventeen districts in the state have zero active cases.
K’taka govt approves 60 industrial projects worth ₹2,465 crore
The state government on Sunday approved 60 industrial projects — worth ₹2,465.94 crore — in Karnataka. As per information, the projects will generate over 8,575 jobs in the state. The projects were cleared by minister for large and medium scale industries Murugesh R Nirani during the 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting held on Saturday evening.
Heavy rain offers respite, but inundates parts of B’luru
Several parts of Bengaluru were left inundated after heavy rains lashed India's IT capital and other parts of Karnataka on Sunday evening, giving some relief from extreme heat wave conditions. As per the field report, there were at least 172 poles which were broken and 136 trees that fell across several parts of Bengaluru and neighbouring regions like Kanakpura and Ramanagara. The state is experiencing a severe heat wave as well.
3 killed, four injured in two hit-and-run cases in Noida
Three people were killed and four injured in two hit-and-run incidents reported in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. In the first incident, one man died and four other persons were injured when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing the road near the Ryan roundabout in the Beta 2 area in Greater Noida on Saturday. Police said all five are aged between 27 and 30 years and study at Galgotias University.
