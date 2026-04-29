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Man ‘linked’ to anti-national network held in Bijnor: Cops

The accused, Sohail alias Sahil, was apprehended with an illegal .315 bore country-made pistol, six live cartridges of the same calibre, two 5.56 mm cartridges and a mobile phone

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 03:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW Police in UP’s Bijnor district have arrested a man allegedly involved in anti-national activities and connected to a social media-based network that used online platforms to influence and recruit individuals for unlawful acts, said officials.

During questioning, Sohail reportedly told police that he came into contact with the network through Instagram and was introduced to Aqib via another accused, Zulfikar alias Raka. (Pic for representation)

The accused, identified as Sohail alias Sahil, a resident of Jalpur village under Nangal police station limits, was apprehended with an illegal .315 bore country-made pistol, six live cartridges of the same calibre, two 5.56 mm cartridges and a mobile phone.

According to police, the case originated on November 23, 2025, after a purported video surfaced on Instagram showing a group of individuals displaying firearms during a live session. The video, later circulated on social media, led to the registration of a case under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Information Technology Act.

Investigators identified multiple individuals in the video, several of whom have already been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Two key suspects, Aqib and Azad, are believed to be abroad and look-out notices have been issued against them.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man ‘linked’ to anti-national network held in Bijnor: Cops
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man ‘linked’ to anti-national network held in Bijnor: Cops
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