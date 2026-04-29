Man ‘linked’ to anti-national network held in Bijnor: Cops

LUCKNOW Police in UP’s Bijnor district have arrested a man allegedly involved in anti-national activities and connected to a social media-based network that used online platforms to influence and recruit individuals for unlawful acts, said officials.

During questioning, Sohail reportedly told police that he came into contact with the network through Instagram and was introduced to Aqib via another accused, Zulfikar alias Raka. (Pic for representation)

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The accused, identified as Sohail alias Sahil, a resident of Jalpur village under Nangal police station limits, was apprehended with an illegal .315 bore country-made pistol, six live cartridges of the same calibre, two 5.56 mm cartridges and a mobile phone.

According to police, the case originated on November 23, 2025, after a purported video surfaced on Instagram showing a group of individuals displaying firearms during a live session. The video, later circulated on social media, led to the registration of a case under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Information Technology Act.

Investigators identified multiple individuals in the video, several of whom have already been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Two key suspects, Aqib and Azad, are believed to be abroad and look-out notices have been issued against them.

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{{^usCountry}} During questioning, Sohail reportedly told police that he came into contact with the network through Instagram and was introduced to Aqib via another accused, Zulfikar alias Raka. Police said Aqib allegedly used live video sessions and calls to propagate radical views and motivate individuals to engage in illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During questioning, Sohail reportedly told police that he came into contact with the network through Instagram and was introduced to Aqib via another accused, Zulfikar alias Raka. Police said Aqib allegedly used live video sessions and calls to propagate radical views and motivate individuals to engage in illegal activities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials added that members of the group allegedly discussed carrying out violent incidents, creating public panic and damaging property, while also offering money and promising elevated roles within the network to those who completed assigned tasks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that members of the group allegedly discussed carrying out violent incidents, creating public panic and damaging property, while also offering money and promising elevated roles within the network to those who completed assigned tasks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused disclosed that the weapon and ammunition recovered from him were supplied by other members of the group. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the absconding suspects and determine the full scale of the network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused disclosed that the weapon and ammunition recovered from him were supplied by other members of the group. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the absconding suspects and determine the full scale of the network. {{/usCountry}}

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