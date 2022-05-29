Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Man shoots self in Lucknow
lucknow news

Man shoots self in Lucknow

He was guilty conscious after beating his children and told them that he would get punishment for his act today. Later, he shot himself after entering into the bathroom
Man shoots self in Lucknow (file)
Man shoots self in Lucknow (file)
Published on May 29, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 37-year-old security supervisor shot himself with his licensed revolver in a flat in Madiaon after beating his children when they asked for some stationary products here on Sunday afternoon, said police officials.

The officials said the security supervisor lived in Sopan enclave of Keshav Nagar locality with his wife and two kids. The incident took place when he went to take bath. They said the victim’s children asked for pencil on which he got irked and beat them.

“He was guilty conscious after beating his children and told them that he would get punishment for his act today. Later, he shot himself after entering into the bathroom. His wife was cooking in the kitchen when the incident took place. She came running after listening the bullet sound and found him lying in pool of blood in the bathroom,” said the official privy of the investigation.

He said the victim’s wife claimed that they had married around 20 years back without the consent of their family and were living away from them since then. Police said her husband’s family members started calling him for the past few days following which he was little disturbed. He said the police was yet to find out confirm motive behind his grave step and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs : AIPEF to Centre (HT FILE)

    Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre

    The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.

  • In the past 24 hours, 369126 doses of Covid vaccine were administered, according to the data from the state health department. (Pic for representation)

    UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid

    LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.

  • According to the data from the state health department there are 853 active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh and majority were in home isolation. (file pic)

    Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases

    Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

  • Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has opted to give the Rajya Sabha ticket from Bihar to a”loyal” party worker from Jharkhand (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar)

    Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha

    In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.

  • Mumbai, India - May 12, 2019: Ongoing coastal road work at Hajiali in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 12, 2019. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

    Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances

    Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out