Man shoots self in Lucknow

A 37-year-old security supervisor shot himself with his licensed revolver in a flat in Madiaon after beating his children when they asked for some stationary products here on Sunday afternoon, said police officials.

The officials said the security supervisor lived in Sopan enclave of Keshav Nagar locality with his wife and two kids. The incident took place when he went to take bath. They said the victim’s children asked for pencil on which he got irked and beat them.

“He was guilty conscious after beating his children and told them that he would get punishment for his act today. Later, he shot himself after entering into the bathroom. His wife was cooking in the kitchen when the incident took place. She came running after listening the bullet sound and found him lying in pool of blood in the bathroom,” said the official privy of the investigation.

He said the victim’s wife claimed that they had married around 20 years back without the consent of their family and were living away from them since then. Police said her husband’s family members started calling him for the past few days following which he was little disturbed. He said the police was yet to find out confirm motive behind his grave step and sent the body for post-mortem examination.