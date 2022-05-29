Man shoots self in Lucknow
A 37-year-old security supervisor shot himself with his licensed revolver in a flat in Madiaon after beating his children when they asked for some stationary products here on Sunday afternoon, said police officials.
The officials said the security supervisor lived in Sopan enclave of Keshav Nagar locality with his wife and two kids. The incident took place when he went to take bath. They said the victim’s children asked for pencil on which he got irked and beat them.
“He was guilty conscious after beating his children and told them that he would get punishment for his act today. Later, he shot himself after entering into the bathroom. His wife was cooking in the kitchen when the incident took place. She came running after listening the bullet sound and found him lying in pool of blood in the bathroom,” said the official privy of the investigation.
He said the victim’s wife claimed that they had married around 20 years back without the consent of their family and were living away from them since then. Police said her husband’s family members started calling him for the past few days following which he was little disturbed. He said the police was yet to find out confirm motive behind his grave step and sent the body for post-mortem examination.
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
