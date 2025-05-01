Man stabs younger brother’s wife to death over property dispute in Meerut

A long-standing property dispute turned deadly when an inebriated man allegedly stabbed his younger brother’s wife to death in Meerut on Wednesday evening, police said. The younger brother was also injured in the attack. The woman was repeatedly stabbed in the chest and she succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital. (HT representative image)

According to police, the accused, Ikramuddin, reached the home of his younger brother, Razzuddin, in an intoxicated state, accompanied by his wife, Najma. An argument ensued, which quickly escalated into a physical fight during which Ikramuddin allegedly pulled out a kitchen knife and launched an attack. Saina (32), Razzuddin’s wife, was repeatedly stabbed in the chest and she succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital. Razzuddin also sustained a stab wound to his leg.

The police arrested both Ikramuddin and Najma. “A case of murder has been registered based on the complaint of the deceased’s husband. The post-mortem report confirmed that Saina died due to stab wounds near the heart,” SP (city) Ayush Vikram Singh said.

As per reports, Razzuddin, a driver by profession, lived in the same house with Ikramuddin before the property was divided due to a dispute years ago. However, tensions between them persisted even after property division. Ikramuddin, who works as a tile mason, would frequently pick fights with his brother over the issue.

Saina, a native of Buxar in Bihar, had married Razzuddin 16 years ago, and the couple had four children—Anas, Rehan, Suhana, and Zeeshan. Police said further investigation was underway, and statements of other family members and neighbours were being recorded.