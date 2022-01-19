Man, two sons get life imprisonment for murder of elder brother in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri district and sessions court on Monday sentenced a 60-year-old man and his two sons to life imprisonment in the murder of his elder brother over land dispute nearly six years back, said senior police and prosecution officials on Tuesday.

A senior prosecution official Rajesh Kumar Singh told media that the court of additional district judge Deependra Kumar Singh pronounced life imprisonment to one Succha Singh and his two sons Harpreet Singh and Balwinder Singh in the murder of Succha Singh’s elder brother Jageer Singh. He said the court also imposed penalty of ₹ 25,000 each to all three convicts.

He said the court has earlier convicted them after finding them guilty on the basis of statements of 10 witnesses, including two eyewitnesses Jagjeet Singh and Amarjeet Singh.

A local police official said Jageer Singh was bludgeoned to death over land dispute by his younger brother Succha Singh near Paduwa village while returning from Trilokia market to his house at Kundli farms under Sampoornanagar police station limits on May, 16, 2016. He said the victim’s wife Jagdish Kaur had lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 against Succha Singh and his two sons in the matter.

He said the relations of the families of Jageer Singh and Succha Singh were strained over land dispute for the past few years. The matter had been taken up by local panchayat to settle the issue with mutual consent but it further aggravated.

Singh said the statements of witnesses concluded that the murder was fallout of the same dispute.