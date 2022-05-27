Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Man, woman beaten to death in Agra over illicit relations
lucknow news

Man, woman beaten to death in Agra over illicit relations

The woman’s husband and in-laws, furious over the illicit affair, caught the duo when the youth was in her house and beat them to death in broad day light..
Police have taken the accused husband, his brother and father into custody. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 27, 2022 10:22 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Agra A married woman and a man residing in her neighbourhood were beaten to death, allegedly by the woman’s husband and in-laws in Susheel Nagar locality here on Friday. Police have taken the accused husband, his brother and father into custody. The accused, who committed the double murder in broad daylight, allegedly objected to the woman’s relations with the neighbour. The batons used in the crime had been recovered, said SSP Agra SK Singh after inspecting the spot. ‘The deceased woman, aged 28, was married seven years ago and was having an affair with a man identified as Shivam (21) living nearby. He was also her relative. The accused had been objecting to this relationship and found an opportunity on Friday when the youth was in the house of the woman. They both were allegedly beaten to death,” stated SSP Agra. The deceased woman has left behind a son.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP