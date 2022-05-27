Man, woman beaten to death in Agra over illicit relations

Agra A married woman and a man residing in her neighbourhood were beaten to death, allegedly by the woman’s husband and in-laws in Susheel Nagar locality here on Friday. Police have taken the accused husband, his brother and father into custody. The accused, who committed the double murder in broad daylight, allegedly objected to the woman’s relations with the neighbour. The batons used in the crime had been recovered, said SSP Agra SK Singh after inspecting the spot. ‘The deceased woman, aged 28, was married seven years ago and was having an affair with a man identified as Shivam (21) living nearby. He was also her relative. The accused had been objecting to this relationship and found an opportunity on Friday when the youth was in the house of the woman. They both were allegedly beaten to death,” stated SSP Agra. The deceased woman has left behind a son.

