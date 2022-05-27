Man, woman beaten to death in Agra over illicit relations
Agra A married woman and a man residing in her neighbourhood were beaten to death, allegedly by the woman’s husband and in-laws in Susheel Nagar locality here on Friday. Police have taken the accused husband, his brother and father into custody. The accused, who committed the double murder in broad daylight, allegedly objected to the woman’s relations with the neighbour. The batons used in the crime had been recovered, said SSP Agra SK Singh after inspecting the spot. ‘The deceased woman, aged 28, was married seven years ago and was having an affair with a man identified as Shivam (21) living nearby. He was also her relative. The accused had been objecting to this relationship and found an opportunity on Friday when the youth was in the house of the woman. They both were allegedly beaten to death,” stated SSP Agra. The deceased woman has left behind a son.
-
Early interventions in emergency key to saving lives: Experts
To mark International Emergency Medicine Day, the department of emergency medicine at King George's Medical University organised a discussion on Friday wherein speakers stressed upon the importance of early interventions in emergency to reduce morbidity and mortality. HoD emergency medicine at KGMU, Prof Haider Abbas said the National Medical Commission has made it mandatory for all medical colleges across the country to have department of emergency medicine since majority serious patients reach this department first.
-
Truth prevailed, say ruling parties after NCB clean chit to Aryan Khan
Soon after the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday gave a clean chit to son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, in the Cordelia drugs bust case, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi came down on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for its “attempts to defame the state and Bollywood”. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said “truth prevails” and slammed BJP for trying to “demonise” Maharashtra by “misusing Central agencies.”
-
SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav becomes Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad
Samajwadi Party's Lal Bihari Yadav has been recognised as the Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad, the Upper House of Uttar Pradesh Legislature, according to an order issued by Parishad chairman Kumwar Manvendra Singh here on Friday. He replaces SP's Sanjay Lathar whose tenure as a Member of Legislative Council ended on Thursday. A resident of Azamgarh, Yadav is an MLC representing Varanasi teachers' constituency since 2020. His tenure will end in 2026.
-
CM Soren questions ED’s‘silence’ on its raids in Jharkhand
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of “official briefings” by the Enforcement Directorate on its ongoing raids in the state in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam. The series of ED raids in connection with alleged embezzlement of ₹18.06 crore of MNREGA funds started on May 6, when the federal agency searched multiple locations in four states, including official residence of Jharkhand's mines & industry secretary Pooja Singhal.
-
Bank heist in Araria near SP’s residence
Armed robbers looted ₹37 lakh and gold worth ₹15 lakh from a Bank of India (BoI) branch in Bihar's Araria district on Friday, police said. Police said the crime was committed in just 10 to 12 minutes. Before fleeing, they took the digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras installed in the bank.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics