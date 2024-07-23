Mango tourism: U.P. orchards opening doors to tourists

Gone are the days when the purpose of mango orchards was limited to farmers growing a wide variety of the fruit. Visitors from abroad having a fun day at a mango orchard in Sitapur

To become more profitable, such orchards in the state, also known for its mango belts, are taking progressive steps towards agriculture tourism by turning themselves into picnic spots of sorts.

Not only do these traditional farms conduct mango festivals every season, they also offer a variety of packages to visitors who can take part in numerous activities during their visits.

On National Mango Day on Monday, HT spoke to agricultural entrepreneurs in the state who opened the gates of their large orchards to people looking for entertainment coupled with some education about mangoes.

Vintage Village, an orchard owned by Abbas Jafri in Sitapur, hosts not just mango festivals, but also offers visits to his farms as part of a tour package. “Before 2016, this farm, which belonged to my forefathers, had no other use than to grow mangoes. Later, we thought of turning it into a tourist destination,” said Jafri. While off-season the farm sees a daily footfall of 30-40 tourists, the number grows up to 100 a day when mango season is at its peak.

Similarly, Saidanpur’s Habibullah family owns “Habibullah Estate”, an orchard nearly 100 years old. “The farm was started by my dadi (grandmother) Begum Hamida Habibullah. We started organising a mango festival here 12 years ago,” said Jyotsana Kaur Habibullah.

Likewise, Madhavendra Dev Singh owns 100-acre Madhav Udyan in Mal and grows 60-80 mango varieties. Singh, who hails from a royal family, is into eco- and agri-tourism, wine manufacturing, agri-marketing and agri-food processing. He organised a mango festival in June. “We are going to organise a nature walk now,” he added.

Online presence; employment to locals

Not juts Indians, the sweet smell of U.P. mangos is catching the attention of people from abroad as well. “Over the last few years, we’ve hosted visitors from Delhi, Mumbai, Bulgaria, USA and Brazil,” said Abbas. “Along with mangoes, people are drawn to activities such as extracting sugarcanes juice, archery and swimming.”

The online presence of these orchards attracts young crowds. “We also take bookings through our website,” said Abbas.

The orchards inviting guests has also led to some job creation as well as it is usually the locals who guide the guests through activities offered there. “We also run a rural livelihood centre in the village and give a platform to artisans to sell their products,” said Jyotsana.