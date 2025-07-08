Manhunt for serial killer Sohrab expands to Nepal border

A multi-state hunt has been launched for Sohrab, a notorious serial killer from Lucknow who was previously lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi, and went missing after failing to return following the expiry of his parole. Security agencies across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and along the Indo-Nepal border are searching for the accused, said officials on Monday. Security agencies across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and along the Indo-Nepal border are searching for the accused, sohrab, said officials on Monday. (Sourced)

Sohrab and his brothers, Saleem and Rustam, both currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, are natives of Sadar Bazaar in the Cantt police station area. Police records link the trio to a string of violent crimes in the state capital, with Sohrab allegedly leading many of these operations.

Acting on intelligence inputs suggesting Sohrab may be attempting to flee to Nepal, the Special Task Force (STF) has intensified operations in Moradabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and across the Nepal border. Raids are underway at multiple suspected hideouts, and teams from the UP STF, Delhi Police, and intelligence agencies are jointly coordinating the search.

Sohrab’s wife, Sanno, along with several other family members, has been questioned. STF sources indicated that during his absconding period, Sohrab allegedly extorted money from individuals across various cities. Three dedicated STF teams have been assigned to track him.

“Raids are continuing and operations will remain active until his arrest,” an STF official said, without disclosing further details.

Sohrab’s criminal record includes cases from 2005 and 2006, with police alleging his role in multiple murders. One such case occurred on Eid, when three people were allegedly gunned down by Sohrab and his aides, just a year after a similar killing was reported on Ramzan eve. Police officials claimed that before one of these murders, they received a threatening call from Sohrab warning them to “stop if you can.”

Amid growing concerns over his disappearance, Gopal Sharma, a key eyewitness in one of the murder cases, has sought protection from chief minister Yogi Adityanath. In a letter addressed to the CM, Sharma wrote, “If criminals like Sohrab roam freely, we witnesses are under threat.”