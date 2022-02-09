Manifestos showcase parties’ farmer connect in UP’s sugarcane belt

LUCKNOW Ahead of the first-round polls in western Uttar Pradesh, nearly all political parties have sought to use their manifestos to connect with the polarised, prosperous sugarcane belt in the western part of the state, where the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 united Hindus, separated Jats and Muslims and set the stage for a BJP sweep – a trend since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Not surprisingly then, the BJP – accused of playing up ‘Jinnah over ganna’ (Jinnah over sugarcane issue) – has stated in its manifesto that the party would ensure that sugarcane dues of farmers are cleared within 14 days of being re-elected to power in UP.

In case of delay, the party has promised payment with interest – a promise that has been made in the backdrop of complaints of pending cane dues.

The main opposition, Samajwadi Party, which has inked a pre-poll pact with the Jat dominated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), has promised to clear these dues in 15 days, and said if required, they would set up a corpus for this even as the BJP has promised a ₹1000-crore fund to ensure MSP for crops like potatoes, tomatoes and onions.

The BJP and the SP are both promising free power and ensuring minimum support price to farmers for their produce. The Congress, which announced its manifesto on Wednesday, is promising loan waiver to farmers – a key BJP poll plank in 2017 UP polls - within 10 days of coming to power, purchasing cow dung at ₹2 per kilogram and making record MSP purchase of wheat-paddy at a record ₹2,500 per kg and sugarcane at ₹400 per kg.

In September 2021, the UP government had increased price of sugarcane’s early variety from ₹325 per quintal to ₹350, ordinary variety from ₹315 to ₹340 and the rejected variety from ₹305 per quintal to ₹330.

UP’s cane development minister, Suresh Rana, who is contesting the election from Thana Bhawan Assembly segment in Shamli, has been actively propagating the government’s help. But the opposition and a section of farmers accused him of not doing enough.

“During elections, such resentment is common because one can’t satisfy everyone anyway. That’s why the BJP has now sought to connect with farmers with a written deadline of 14 days to clear their dues. But the SP, which came up with its manifesto within hours of BJP’s, has promised to do it in a day more and the Congress is actually promising loan waiver besides MSP purchase, thus setting up an interesting political battle where manifestos are pitted against each other,” said Irshad Ilmi, a political observer.

The terms that the parties have used to describe their manifestos also make for an interesting comparison.

“It’s ‘sankalp patra’ (commitment) for BJP, a ‘vachan patra’ (an unshakeable promise) for the Samajwadi Party and ‘unnati vidhan’ (progressive system) for the Congress,” said Ilmi, emphasizing on how each political party wants to connect with the farmers in western UP.

To placate angry farmers, top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has so far held four virtual rallies in the region and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, have been repeatedly sharing statistics of how the BJP government has made record payment of ₹1.5 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers in five years (2017-2022). This includes clearance of arrears of previous Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party governments that ruled the state from 2007 to 2017. SP and RLD leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary are taking ‘ann sankalp’ (pledge over foodgrains) to connect with the common man.

Love Jihad – a right wing term to describe instances of Muslim men faking identity for establishing relationships with Hindu women – has also found a mention in the BJP’s sankalp patra with the party promising to tighten the existing law that seeks to prohibit unlawful conversions.

The present law against forcible conversion that the Adityanath government brought provided for 1 to 5 years in jail, a term that could stretch up to 10 years in case of forcible conversion of a minor or a dalit, tribal woman.

However, the BJP’s Sankalp Patra seeks to provide for a flat 10 years in jail, thus strengthening the provision on an issue that, BJP leaders claim, still finds resonance in western UP in particular. The manifestos of the SP and the Congress are silent on the issue in keeping with their party line about BJP seeking to raise the ‘Love Jihad’ issue to polarize the atmosphere ahead of polls.

The BJP manifesto also promises anti-terrorist battalions in western UP districts like Deoband, Rampur and Azamgarh, along with Kanpur and Bahraich. Staying clear of these issues, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi spoke of the attempted suicide by a debt-ridden shoe businessman from Baghpat – one of the west UP districts that goes to polls on Thursday – while releasing her manifesto.

With the Hijab row in Karnataka now being discussed in western UP too, union minister Anurag Thakur shared a video on his official twitter handle, which shows a local Samajwadi Party member misbehaving with a Muslim woman wearing a veil. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his virtual rally in west UP, had also spoken of how he had ensured that triple talaq practice providing for instant divorce ended - a move that he said was aimed at helping Muslim women.

