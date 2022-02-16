Manoj Tiwari campaigns for BJP candidate Rajeshwar Singh in Lucknow

Lucknow Singer-turned-BJP MP Manoj Tiwari campaigned for the party candidate, Rajeshwar Singh, from Sarojini Nagar constituency here, on Tuesday. He addressed people at four places-- Parag crossing of LDA colony, Ashiana crossing, Telibagh market and Barigawa market during his canvassing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his address at Ashiana crossing, Tiwari highlighted Singh’s leadership quality when he served as a joint director of Enforcement Directorate (ED). He appealed to the public to vote in favour of Singh for uprooting Mafias and crime from the state.

Tiwari said that Singh had kept honesty and public service as his top priority while working in the ED and he would continue to serve public in the same manner. He said, “Rajeshwar Singh’s victory will be Yogi Adityanath’s win.”

Among those who also accompanied Singh included MLA from Sarojini Nagar Sharda Pratap Shukla, Vimal Tiwari and Kamlesh Singh.