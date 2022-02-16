Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Manoj Tiwari campaigns for BJP candidate Rajeshwar Singh in Lucknow
lucknow news

Manoj Tiwari campaigns for BJP candidate Rajeshwar Singh in Lucknow

Manoj Tiwari appealed to the public to vote in favour of Singh for uprooting Mafias and crime from the state.
Bhojpuri film star and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari campaigning for the BJP candidate Rajeshwar Singh, contesting from Sarojini Nagar assembly seat in Lucknow, on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Bhojpuri film star and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari campaigning for the BJP candidate Rajeshwar Singh, contesting from Sarojini Nagar assembly seat in Lucknow, on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow Singer-turned-BJP MP Manoj Tiwari campaigned for the party candidate, Rajeshwar Singh, from Sarojini Nagar constituency here, on Tuesday. He addressed people at four places-- Parag crossing of LDA colony, Ashiana crossing, Telibagh market and Barigawa market during his canvassing.

In his address at Ashiana crossing, Tiwari highlighted Singh’s leadership quality when he served as a joint director of Enforcement Directorate (ED). He appealed to the public to vote in favour of Singh for uprooting Mafias and crime from the state.

Tiwari said that Singh had kept honesty and public service as his top priority while working in the ED and he would continue to serve public in the same manner. He said, “Rajeshwar Singh’s victory will be Yogi Adityanath’s win.”

Among those who also accompanied Singh included MLA from Sarojini Nagar Sharda Pratap Shukla, Vimal Tiwari and Kamlesh Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out