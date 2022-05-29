Man’s beheaded body found on picnic spot road in Lucknow

Beheaded body of a man wrapped in a cloth was found on deserted stretch in jungle area near picnic spot road under Indira Nagar police station limits here on Sunday afternoon, said senior police officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said it seems that the assailants have disposed of the body here after murdering him somewhere else and beheaded the victim in a bid to conceal his identity.

As per police, the body was found near Churamanpurwa village on picnic spot road and was discovered by some locals after they saw some stray dogs gathered around it. A police official said the body was nude but wrapped in the bed sheet and his head was missing.

Police said no other injury marks were found on the body. It seems that he would have been strangled or smothered to death and later beheaded before disposing of the body. He said the body has been kept at the mortuary of King George Medical University for its identification and the case has been registered against unidentified assailants under Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder and 201 for concealment of crime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}