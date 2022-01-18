Many Bihar-based political parties set to enter UP electoral battle

Many Bihar-based political parties have entered the electoral battle of Uttar Pradesh by fielding their candidates from various assembly constituencies. The Janata Dal (United), the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) that are alliance partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar have decided to go solo in 2022 UP assembly polls after the talks of pre-poll alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) failed.

Janata Dal (U) national general secretary and UP in-charge KC Tyagi will release the first list of party candidates in a programme organised in the party state unit office in Lucknow on Tuesday (January 18).

Senior JD (U) leader and Union steel minister RCP Singh has held several rounds of talks with Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP UP in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the pre-poll alliance in UP but there was no response from the BJP leadership.

With four days left in the filing of nomination papers for the first phase of assembly election to be held on February 10, the JD (U) had decided to contest the assembly election on its own, said a JD (U) leader.

The Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPRV), led by MP from Jamui Lok Sabha seat in Bihar Chirag Paswan, has decided to field candidates on 100 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. LJPRV state unit president Mani Shankar Pandey said the party had sent the list of 60 candidates to the central unit. The central leadership was likely to finalise the candidates on Tuesday, he added. “The LJPRV has launched a digital campaign in various assembly constituencies to mobilise the party cadre,” he added.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader and minister in Bihar government Santosh Suman Manjhi had met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders in Lucknow in August last. The party has decided to contest assembly election in UP in alliance with the BJP. HAM (S) enjoys influence over Manjhi, Machua and Kewat communities settled in eastern UP. After no positive response from the BJP, the HAM (S) had decided to contest the UP assembly election on its own strength, said an HAM (S) leader.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Bihar animal husbandry minister Mukesh Sahani has announced to field candidates on 165 assembly seats. Majority of these seats are located in eastern UP dominated by Nishad community. The VIP made its presence in UP by organising programmes in various districts to mark the death anniversary of bandit-turned-politician Phoolan Devi on July 25 last year. Sahani addressed meetings in Lucknow, Varanasi and other districts to mobilise the party cadre in December.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had already announced its support to the Samajwadi Party in the UP assembly election. The RJD had also supported the SP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. “Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will campaign in support of the SP in the upcoming assembly election,” said a RJD leader who did not wish to be named.

