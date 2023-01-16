Many govt school principals in UP connected with Mission Niramaya: Dy CM

To give a boost to a career in nursing and paramedical sciences, over 1600 counselling sessions have been conducted and more than 240 principals have been connected with the ‘Mission Niramaya’ in Uttar Pradesh, according to a press statement released by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday.

“Under Mission Niramaya master trainers were being prepared and through them the medical education department would connect with principals of government schools in the state. Till now 240 principals have been connected,” Pathak said in the press statement.

Under mission Niramaya, trainers interact with students of intermediate class and motivate them to take up nursing and paramedical sciences as career.

Pathak who is also state’s health and medical education minister said that in 35 districts 1600 counselling sessions had been conducted and over 2-lakh students across these districts had been imparted knowledge about career in nursing and paramedical sciences. Students were being told about preparations for the exams and about opportunities in these fields.

“For faster recovery of patients’ good nurses and skilled paramedical staff is important along with good doctors. Good care by nurse and paramedical staff is one key factor for faster recovery. This is because doctors see patients in OPD, take round in ward and spend few minutes with patients but nurses spend full day with patients,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

“New private and government hospitals are coming up along with more medical institutes hence the scope is increasing in this field, which students can opt and take advantage,” said Pathak.