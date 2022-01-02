Many Lucknow schools set to reopen from today

Lucknow Even as parents are concerned about the safety of their wards following spike in the number of Covid cases in the state capital, many schools in the city have decided to reopen from Monday with the assurance that Covid -19 protocols and SOPs laid down by the state government in the past would be followed.

A number of Catholic, Anglo-Indian and other private schools in Lucknow will reopen from Monday after brief winter vacation. The schools this year has cut short the winter vacation to make up for the loss of teaching days due to prolonged pandemic-induced closure during the start of the new session.

City Montessori School would reopen all its campuses for offline classes for all its students right from entry level to class 12, said CMS founder manager, Jagdish Gandhi. He said, “As there is no government order, so the school will resume offline classes. We will comply with the district administration or state government order.”

St Francis College (SFC) in Hazratganj has sent text messages to parents in this regard. The message sent to parents whose wards study from class 6 to 8 reads: The college will reopen from January 3. Classes will be held both online as well as offline as per the time table. Students those who attend on campus classes must report by 8:25 am. Home time for students : 1:20 pm.

Likewise, Hoerner College will reopen on Monday (January 3) for all classes amidst Covid protocols in the offline mode only. Classes will resume as usual with standard operating procedures in force.

“There has to be a sense of normalcy, hence no panic must be created. Masks will be mandatory, as well as social distancing and use of sanitisers. Hoerner College is a fully vaccinated campus. All teaching, non-teaching and support staff and Principal are fully vaccinated,” said principal, Mala Mehra.

“The timings will be from 9 am to 2:30 pm for classes 6-12 and 9am to 1:50pm for classes 1-5 and 9am to 1pm for KG, 9am-11:10am for nursery and 11:20am to 1:40 pm for pre nursery.

Exit time is staggered so as to follow all Covid protocols. Entry and exit are from separate gates as mentioned in the SOP’s.

At St Teresa’s Day School in Model house, classes nursery to 8 will start online and class 9 to 12 will continue offline, starting January 3, said Peter Fanthome Junior.

President of Uttar Pradesh Unaided Private Schools’ Association, Anil Agarwal said, “The schools will hold a meeting on Monday to take a call regarding how to run schools in Covid times.”

This academic session, the schools in Lucknow reopened in a phased manner with classes 9 to 12 reopening from August 16. In the following week, classes resumed for students from class 6 to 8 and from September 1, schools reopened for all classes.

