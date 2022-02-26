Many students from UP’s Prayagraj stranded in war-hit Ukraine

Among hundreds of Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine, there are nine youths from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district who are also awaiting evacuation by officials. These students had gone to Ukraine chasing dreams of becoming doctors.

With their messes, restaurants, cafés and grocery shops closed, they are somehow surviving on milk, eggs, bread and water bottles they are able to procure from the limited stock still available in nearby malls spending most of their time in the basements of their apartments or bunkers with their companions. With flights suspended indefinitely while these students await help from the Indian Embassy, their families here in Sangam city are praying for their wellbeing and safe return.

Amit Mishra from Meja Road (Prayagraj), Arpit Singh from Lehri, Dikshant Srivastava from Dhumanganj, Bhuvan Singh from Allenganj, Anmol Ahuja from Allahapur, Satyendra Yadav of Kotwa, Hemant Verma of Sulem Sarai and Vaibhav Tripathi of Jhunsi are among the local students still trapped in the basement of an apartment in Odessa city of Ukraine.

Dikshant’s parents Ramesh Chandra Srivastava and Rashmi Srivastava say their son during brief calls that he could manage told them that there were sounds of explosions in the surrounding areas there. The duo, eagerly waiting for the arrival of their beloved son on Saturday, were disappointed with the last-minute cancellation of the flight.

“We know that all help is being assured to the stranded Indians and the Indian Embassy is planning to airlift Indians as soon as possible by bringing the stranded Indians in Ukraine to the border countries of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and we hope our kid too comes back soon,” said Ramesh Chandra.

Amit Mishra, the elder son of Prabhashankar Mishra from Kathauli village who went to study MBBS in Ukraine from Uruva block of Meja tehsil, expressed concern about his father’s health. In a message he informed that in the initial days when the situation was so bad, the university did not give permission to go home. As the situation worsened, the airfares increased steeply.

Tushar Pandey and Anurag Singh of Prayagraj had come home before the situation worsened but their friends Arpit Singh, Dikshant Srivastava, Bhuvan Singh, Amit Mishra and Anmol Ahuja are still stuck there. Among those still stranded is also Sanskriti Singh, a resident of Allahpur locality of Prayagraj, who had gone to Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine just in December 2021 to pursue her MBBS course. Her uncle Akhilesh Singh said Sanskriti had informed them that airfares had risen dramatically and most ATMs were out of cash. An attack near the airport had caused heavy damages and her friends and she had little food items left at home, he shared.