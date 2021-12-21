Markets in Lucknow light up for Christmas

Mouth-watering Awadhi cuisines are not the only thing that the old city serves it also serves as a one-stop destination for Christmas revellers hunting for fancy goodies and unique gifts for their loved ones. People who hail from the place say kababs, chats, Kashmiri chai and biryani is not the only USP of the old city as it is also famous for its seasonal markets. This year too, the markets here are decked up with Christmas decor and goodies.

Despite the heavy losses, which the traders suffered last year due to the Covid pandemic, they are all ready to greet the Christmas revellers.

Of the many markets, Mumtaz market tops the list. Though the market is located in the old city, it is new. People here said the market came into existence in 1975 and has fast emerged as one of the best places when it comes to the sale of Christmas decors. A few traders also claimed it to be at par with the famous Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai and Sadar Bazaar in Delhi. “Our market is a blend of both the markets, as a few traders buy goods from Mumbai, while others source them from Delhi. Hence, our market serves bests of both the markets,” said AM Siddiqui, a trader, who owns a gift item shop at Mumtaz market.

The market deals in king-size Christmas goods which include, six feet tall musical Santa, 12 feet high Christmas tree, massive paper stars, glass balls, plastic reindeers, candles and other items. The market is also famous for artificial flowers and artificial ornamental plants which are selling like hotcakes this season.

It is followed by Gadbad Jhala market. There was a time when Gadbad Jhala — one of the oldest markets in the city, used to deal in imitation jewellery. Perhaps this is the reason which fetched the market its peculiar name as Gadbad Jhala more or less means all that glitters is not gold. But the market traders, over the years, have switched over to the Christmas decor business also, making the market the most sought out one during this season. Shops here are decked with glittering Christmas goodies, displayed well to attract customers. It hosts a wide range of paper made stars and an array of decorative items to suit the occasion. “We deal in small decorative items, from stars to frills, toffees and beautifully wrapped designer chocolates. It’s one of the best markets in town, and shops here start selling Christmas goods from December 10 onwards,” a shopkeeper said.

Gunga Nawab Park is next in line. Unlike Mumtaz market and Gadbad Jhala, Gunga Nawab Park is best known among the lower budgeted revellers as the shops here deals more in small decorative items. It includes decorative flags and crapes, balloons and other goods. It deals in a good range of toffees, chocolates, decorative baskets and handbags. The traders here said the market is a seasonal market, which starts dealing in Christmas goods from December onwards. “Ours is a seasonal market, we sell Christmas goods only in December. After this, we will start dealing in Republic Day goods, followed by Holi,” said Muhammed Nasir, a show owner. He said the shops here generally cater to the schools and colleges which are willing to distribute merry goods among the students.

