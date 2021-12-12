Masses with the BSP, claims SC Mishra

Agra : National general secretary of Bahujan Samaj Party Satish Chandra Mishra said here on Sunday that the BSP represented all sections of society and thus the masses had decided to support it in the forthcoming UP assembly elections .

Mishra was addressing division level party workers meet in the rural belt here. He was accompanied by his son Kapil Mishra who also addressed the gathering. BSP leaders welcomed those who joined the party during the meet, including trader leader Murari Lal Goyal who left the Congress.

“Agra has its own importance for us and is a sort of capital for the Bahujan Samaj Party with such a large base of party supporters. The scenario is changing in UP and paving the way for a BSP government,” said Mishra who claimed the BSP was a party of all sections of society and thought about the welfare of all.

“There is no difference between the SP and the BJP. Farmers are in difficulties and unemployment and crime graph are rising. Dalits and Brahmins are being targeted. Jobs in the government sector are not coming forth, establishments under the government control are being privatized and the government plans to end the reservation allowed for weaker sections of society,” he alleged.

“The state government is not allowing the masses to raise their voice and Brahmins are facing encounters under the present rule. The oppressed masses are looking towards the BSP and will vote for the party in the 2022 UP elections,” he added.