Massive deployment of CPMF, police, others for third phase polling in UP

LUCKNOW Over 905 companies of central paramilitary forces (CPMF) and state armed police, as well as over 1.17 lakh civil police personnel, home guards, Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans and village guards have been deployed for free and fair election in the third phase of polling on Sunday, in 59 assembly constituencies of 18 Uttar Pradesh districts.

Additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said deployment of forces had been done strategically, at polling centres, inter-state barriers and in booths, vulnerable localities, quick response teams, flying squads and static squads to avert any trouble and conduct elections smoothly.

“As many as 13 assembly constituencies are considered sensitive and special deployment has been made there. The sensitive constituencies are Kannauj, Shikohabad, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Bhogaon, Kishni, Karhal, Aliganj, Sadabad, Arya Nagar, Sisamau, Qidwainagar and Kanpur Cantt,” he said and added, “The special deployment has also been done in 887 localities considered vulnerable and 5,401 polling booths that are critical.”

He said polling would be conducted at 15,555 polling centres having 25,744 polling booths of 18 districts, including Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kanpur Outer, Kanpur Commissionerate, Kanpur Dehat, Etawah, Auraiyya, Fatehgarh, Kannauj, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur and Shahjahanpur. He further said as many as 170 pink booths had been prepared for women voters and at least 38 women inspectors and sub-inspectors, as well as 399 women head constables and constables deployed there.

The ADG said 905.2 companies of paramilitary forces and provincial armed constabulary (PAC) were provided for the polling. He said 860.33 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed for booth duties and 5.67 companies for security of 17 strong rooms where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) would be stored. In addition to it, around 5,154 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 50,597 head constables and constables, 49,905 home guards, 1303 PRD personnel and 10,425 village guards were also deployed on polling duties, he said.

For free and fair polling, the police have also bound down around 1,099,814 people for different reasons as a precautionary measure. Moreover, the police got deposited 2, 03,850 licensed firearms, seized 42 licensed firearms and got cancelled 360 licenses of fire arms.

