Mathura court allows plea seeking removal of mosque in Krishna Janmabhoomi case
The Mathura district court Thursday said a plea seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah Masjid from the complex it shares with the Katra Keshav Dev Temple here is admissible.
The lower court which had earlier dismissed the plea is now bound to hear it.
The plea was originally filed in the lower court -- the court of civil judge senior division -- on September 25, 2020 by Lucknow-resident Ranjana Agnihotri and six others as the "next friend of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman".
They had claimed in the plea that Shahi Idgah Masjid is constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. They had demanded the mosque be removed and the land returned to the Trust.
However, the civil judge senior division had rejected the suit on September 30, 2020 as non-admissible.
The petitioners then moved the the court of district judge, seeking a revision of the order.
After hearing the arguments, District and Sessions Judge Rajeev Bharti allowed the revision on Thursday, meaning the original suit will have to be heard by the lower court now, an official of the court said.
"The court has allowed revision of the lower court order and had directed the lower court to register the suit as a regular suit," District Government Counsel (Civil) Sanjai Gaur said.
Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, who is representing the petitioners of the suit, said, "The court has said they (the petitioners) have the right to sue."
After the revision was filed in the district court, the arguments between the both sides -- Ranjana Agnihotri and her co-petitioners vs the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Secretary of Shahi Idgah Masjid and two others -- on the admissibility of the suit were concluded on May 5, the DGC said.
The court had reserved May 19 for the pronouncement of the judgment on the admissibility of the first suit.
-
‘Don’t know what ED wishes to probe’: Raj Kundra’s lawyer after ED lodges case
A day after the Enforcement Directorate booked businessman Raj Kundra in a money laundering case, the businessman's lawyer said there were no “proceeds of crime” as contemplated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and that he had no idea what ED intended to probe.
-
Rajasthan: 5 youngsters of a family die after car collides with SUV, 7 injured
Five youngsters of a family died and seven others injured in a road accident late on Wednesday in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said. All the deceased are in the age group of 16 to 22 years. Assistant Superintendent of police, Raghuveer Singh said the incident happened last night near Barkheda village. All five are from one family and identified as Vasim (18), Arbaz (22), Parvez (16), Ashiq (17), and Aalam (19).
-
Duo from Punjab who put up Khalistan flags history-sheeters: Himachal DGP
The two men arrested from Punjab for putting up Khalistan flags and scrawling graffiti at the entry gate of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala recently had carried out similar acts in Kharar, Ropar and Kurukshetra, police said on Thursday. The two had started out by putting up a Khalistan banner on the Kharar-Ropar road. Khalistan banners were tied at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's Tapovan Complex in Dharamshala on May 8.
-
Officer probing Bajrang Dal arms training camp in Karnataka's Kodagu transferred
Virajpet deputy superintendent of police CT Jayakumar told HT that the transfer was routine and had nothing to do with the controversy. “The circle inspector had served in the post for over a year and it was a routine transfer. The order for the transfer was issued much earlier. There is no need for controversy,” he said, adding no FIR has been registered in the case so far.
-
Found stone carvings of gods in Gyanvapi complex, says Mishra report
LUCKNOW: Possible remnants of an old Hindu temple with several stone carvings of gods and goddesses were found in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi during a two-day survey by former advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra on May 6 and 7, said people aware of developments on Thursday. A person with direct knowledge of Mishra's report said it cited the presence of four idol-like structures with 'Sinduri' and a possible arrangement for lighting diyas.
