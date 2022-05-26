Mathura: First case on Krishna Janmabhoomi issue restored
The first among the 11 cases filed on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in recent years was restored to its original number on Thursday and July 1, 2022 was fixed for filing of reply by defendants in the case.
The case was filed on September 25, 2020 in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, but was dismissed on September 30, 2020 on the grounds that the petitioners, mostly lawyers from Lucknow and eastern U.P., had no right to sue and thus the case was not maintainable.
The aggrieved petitioners filed a revision in the court of district judge, Mathura, which had to decide the issue of maintainability after the opposite parties, including management committee of Shahi Eidgah mosque, appeared in the revision court and claimed that the Places of Worship Act, 1991, bars maintainability of such case which is also much delayed thus time barred.
The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 enacted on September, 18, 1991 is a legislation to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.
“The court of district judge, while allowing the revision, ordered that case is maintainable because the Places of Worship Act, 1991, in no way bars this specific case filed to challenge ‘so called’ compromise entered fraudulently on 12.10.1968 between Sri Krishna Janmsthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Masjid Idgah, which was part of suit no 43 of 1967 alleging that it had got no legal validity because the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, having ownership and title, was not party to the settlement,” said Gopal Khandelwal, the counsel for the petitioners in the case.
“The court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura restored the case today (Thursday) in compliance of the order of district judge, Mathura, and next date fixed in the case is July 1, 2022 for filing of reply by defendants (opposite parties),” said Khandelwal after hearing of the case on Thursday.
The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Sri Krishna Janamsthan Seva Sansthan are defendants in the case and are yet to file their replies.
-
Delhi HC restrains rogue website from infringing HT Media's intellectual rights
The Delhi high court on Thursday delivered a punishing blow to rogue website hindustantimes.tech, after finding it guilty of misusing HT Media's trademarks and also the content published by the group on their website. While passing the interim injunction order, the Delhi high court noted that the mark 'Hindustan Times' is the registered trademark of HT Media, which commands a global viewership and reputation of being one of India's oldest newspapers.
-
Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Pawar file nominations for RS election
Mumbai Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut along with Sena's Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election in Mumbai on Thursday. If elected, this will be Raut's fourth successive term in the Rajya Sabha. In the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat and other leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, Raut and Pawar submitted their nominations.
-
Eco-activists raise concern over TMC’s nod for building bungalows in SGNP buffer zone
Mumbai: Environmentalists and concerned residents of Thane have raised alarm over the construction of 20 commercial bungalows in Yeoor village, which lies within the notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), where development activities are restricted. The bungalows, Hindustan Times has learnt, are being developed by Thane Municipal Corporation corporator Hanmant Jagdale, who was awarded a commencement certificate for the project in April last year. Activists, however, termed these constructions as illegal.
-
Watch: Congress leader Harish Rawat stages a sit-in to protest potholed highway
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday staged a nearly hour-long sit-in on the national highway in Haldwani to protest the condition of the road that he said was claiming lives of a number of people as the government remained a mute spectator. Rawat also promised to continue his protests over such issues in future too. Rawat has been aggressively campaigning for the bypolls for which the Congress has fielded Nirmala Gehtori as its candidate.
-
One dead, three injured in accident in Bhiwandi
Thane A 64-year-old man was killed and three others suffered injuries after a speeding car collided with a cab ferrying two passengers near Manas petrol pump in Mankoli village in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. The deceased Iqaram has been identified as Iqaram Nishan Ahmad, 64, and the injured as Ashfaque Ishaque Shaikh, 35, Majid Mustaque Qureshi, 38 and Jitesh Joshi, 28, all residents of Bhiwandi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics