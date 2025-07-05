Mathura man supplied drones to Naxals to keep eye on security forces: NIA

A Mathura man, who was arrested in Delhi on June 29 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his links with the banned CPI (Maoist), supplied drones to Naxalites and trained them to operate the equipment and keep watch on security forces’ activities in the forest areas of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, NIA officials privy to the investigation confirmed. For representation only

During interrogation, the man identified as Vishal Singh revealed he had been supplying drones and providing operational training in dense forests for the past seven years, the officials said.

The officials confirmed that Vishal Singh, the key accused in the revival of a CPI (Maoist) Northern Region Bureau (NRB), had delivered drones to leaders of the banned outfit in the Chhakarbanda- Pachrukhiya forest area of Bihar.

Singh had imparted technical training to cadres of CPI (Maoist) and had also attended meetings with its central committee members deep in the forest areas of Bihar in 2019, the officials further said.

NIA officials stated that Vishal Singh acted as a clandestine service provider, largely maintaining a normal life in Delhi. They added that Singh kept abreast of the latest technology while in the national capital and improvised it for the benefit of Naxalite groups operating in dense forest areas.

The NIA is investigating the case and probing the extent of Vishal Singh’s involvement with the CPI (Maoist). The agency is also examining the digital evidence seized during search operations to uncover more details about the organisation’s activities and plans.

The arrest highlights the ongoing efforts of the NIA to dismantle operations of banned terrorist organizations in the country. The NIA had confirmed that the agency seized digital devices, including hard drives, pen drives and mobile phones, as well as other incriminating material, during a search at Singh’s West Delhi house.

In August 2024, the NIA had arrested another accused, Ajay Singhal alias Aman, who was in charge of the Haryana and Punjab state organising committee of CPI (Maoist). The case relates to the terrorist organisation’s conspiracy to revive its waning influence in the Northern Regional Bureau (NRB) area, officials said.