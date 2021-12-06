Mathura Police beef up security ahead of December 6

The Mathura police and administration are geared up to rule out any protest march or gathering in the city on December 6. Although all the major organisations and individuals have called off their plans for the day, the police have not lowered their guard. No traffic will be allowed on roads leading to Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and adjoining Shahi Eidgah till Tuesday.

Because of the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, police and administration, in a routine practice, remain vigilant every year but call given by organisations including Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) for ‘jalabhishek’ at the real birthplace of Lord Krishna claimed to be within Shahi Eidgah, adjoining Sri Krishna Janambhoomi is now keeping the police on alert. Although ABHM has withdrawn the call, the police are not taking any chances.

Around 2000 police personnel, besides CRPF, have been stationed at Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and Shahi Eidgah for Monday. Police forces have been called from nearby districts as well, and an eye is being kept on leaders and activists associated with movements related to Krishna Janambhoomi.

Recently, Mathura police conducted an anti-riot drill at Police Lines to assess its preparedness under SSP Mathura Dr Gaurav Grover and district magistrate Navneet Chahal.

“Section 144 of criminal procedure code is in force, and anybody violating prohibitory orders will be dealt with strictly. Police is fully geared to maintain peace and tranquillity and to instil fear amongst those having nefarious designs,” stated SSP Mathura.

“Denizens of Mathura are being asked to cooperate in security arrangements by not becoming part of any unlawful gathering or protest march and staying away from nuisance makers interested in spreading rumours. Vigil is being kept on social media, and police cyber cell is all prepared to punish those interested in damaging peace and tranquillity in the city,” stated SSP.

“Organisations and individuals have withdrawn their calls for any event in the area near Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and adjoining Shahi Eidgah. No permission has been granted for any event. Any call for a gathering will be dealt seriously,” added Dr Grover.

Mathura police and district administration has already stepped up the vigil, and those coming for namaz on Friday at Shahi Eidgah were allowed in only after checking their Aadhar card. A detailed traffic plan has been implemented to avoid congestion in the yellow zone area around Sri Krishna Janambhoomi.

“We have mobilised adequate forces, including those from nearby districts for December 6. The city police will be assisted by PAC, beside the CRPF deployed at Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and adjoining Shahi Eidgah. The city has been demarcated in eight sectors, four zones and two super zones for efficient monitoring,” stated Dr Grover.

Police in adjoining district Agra is also on alert. National spokesperson for ABHM Sanjay Jaat complained that police reached his house in Agra on Sunday evening and he has been placed on an undeclared house arrest.

There is a dispute over the land on which the Shahi Eidgah and Sri Krishna Janambhoomi are located side-by-side in Mathura. Various litigations are on in the civil courts of Mathura by Hindu organisations and individuals who allege that the Eidgah was built after the demolition of a temple by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb at the site where Lord Krishna was born.