Maurya’s resignation: Keshav, Nandi tweet reactions; Sidharth Nath questions move

After Swami Prasad Maurya quit the UP government and posted his resignation letter on Twitter, both deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” tweeted their reactions on the development.

Deputy CM Maurya, a former MP from Phulpur and a former MLA from Sirathu seat of neighbouring Kaushambi district, in his tweet in Hindi made a direct appeal: “I don’t know why Swami Prasad Maurya quit but I appeal to him, don’t quit but let us talk. Decisions taken in haste can backfire”.

However, UP civil aviation minister Nand Gopal Nandi, an MLA from Allahabad South seat of Prayagraj, tweeted: “@SwamiPMaurya ji ka sapa join karna “vinaskhkale vipreet buddhi” jaisa hain. @yadavakhilesh ki doobti nayya ki sawari Swami Prasadji ke liye rajnaitik aatmahatya jaisa aatamghati nirnay sabit hoga! Bhajapa rashtra ko sarvopari manne wali vichardhara ka naam hain!”. (@SwamiPMaurya joining SP is like “when one’s doom approaches, then one’s mind, one’s intelligence works perversely”. Trying to ride sinking boat of @yadavakhilesh would prove to be a self-harming step like political suicide. BJP is the name of an ideology that holds the nation first).

Meanwhile, UP cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh, who was in Sangam city on Tuesday, said that BJP had worked to better the lives of Dalits, the poor and farmers and Swami Prasad Maurya was a part of these noteworthy works implemented through effective implementation of various welfare schemes and initiatives.

“He is aware that unlike other political parties, BJP did not limit itself to making promises and giving slogans but worked to fulfil the promises made to marginalised people of the state. Now that he is leaving BJP, it makes one wonder if in his opinion the work to better the lives of Dalits, backwards, poor and the farmers is now over,” Singh said. A powerful OBC leader, Swami Prasad Maurya had joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting the Bahujan Samaj Party.