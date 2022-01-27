Maya fields Dalit party workers against Akhilesh and Shivpal

LUCKNOW The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Dalit party workers against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle – Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav. BSP’s Kuldeep Narayan will contest against the SP president from the Karhal seat while Brajendra Pratap Singh will contest against the PSP chief from Jaswantnagar assembly seat.

Both Karhal and Jaswantnagar are unreserved seats – considered the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. The SP has been winning Karhal and Jaswantnagar seats in consecutive assembly elections since 1993.

“Considered committed and loyal party workers, Narayan and Singh will be contesting the assembly elections for the first time. Both belong to the Jatav community and have been working for the party at the grassroots level, strengthening the support base of the party in Mainpuri and Etawah,” said a BSP leader.

To give a message to the party cadre that committed workers will be given preference in the assembly elections, BSP chief Mayawati decided to field Kuldeep Narayan and Brajendra Pratap Singh against the political heavyweights. The BSP hopes to mobilise the young party cadre when several senior leaders had deserted the party, he said.

Mayawati on Thursday released the party’s list of 53 candidates for the third phase of UP assembly elections where polling will be held on February 20 in 59 assembly constituencies in 11 districts.

Among the 11 districts - Mainpuri, Etawah, Firozabad, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Kannauj, Farrukhabad and Auraiya are called the ‘Yadavland of Uttar Pradesh’. They have been a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

Among the 53 candidates, 18 belong to the other backward classes (OBCs), 17 are Dalits, 15 belong to the upper caste and three are Muslims.

The 11 districts (in which third phase assembly election will be held) have a large backward and Dalit population. Keeping caste equations in consideration, the BSP chief has fielded maximum candidates from both the communities. Under the social engineering formula, Brahmin and Rajput candidates have been fielded in the upper caste majority seats, said the BSP leader.

The BSP announced candidates for six assembly seats in which election will be held in the second phase. Yusuf Khan has been given ticket from Nawabganj, Shalini Singh from Faridpur and Brahmanand Sharma from Bareilly, Chandraketu Maurya has been fielded from Shahjahanpur assembly seat, Mohammad Rizwan from Kundarki and Moolchandra Chauhan from Dhampur assembly seat.

BSP chief Mayawati will launch the party’s election campaign from Agra on February 2 by addressing a public meeting.

